BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Doctors say the symptoms caused by the Omicron COVID-19 variant can be different than what we've seen so far. "With Omicron, it tends to be more like a head cold rather than a chest cold," said University of Alabama at Birmingham Doctor Sarah Nafziger. "A lot of the symptoms are more sneezing, congestion, runny nose, things like that. And with Delta, what we saw was more cough, a lot more fevers with that. I mean, you can still have all of those symptoms with any of the variants."

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO