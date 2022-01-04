ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Symphony Review: At the SLSO, the '20s then and now

By Chuck Lavazzi
kdhx.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 1921 was no picnic. Traumatized by political violence, a ruinous and ultimately pointless foreign war, and a pandemic that killed more people than the war itself, Americans were ready to celebrate. The result was a decade of irrational exuberance known as “the roaring twenties.” That exuberance was distilled, refined,...

kdhx.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven and his "Ode to Joy"

When asked how important in the history of music is Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, Beethoven biographer Jan Swafford replied, "It's immensely important. It's literally and metaphorically bigger than any other symphony – that's what it's intended to be. It's Beethoven's hug for the whole world." And, said Swafford, it's no...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Florian Boesch’s Recital at Staatsoper Berlin Canceled

The Staatsoper Unter den Linden has announced a cancellation of the recital by bass-baritone Florian Boesch on Jan. 4, 2022. Boesch was supposed to present music by Franz Schubert, Gustav Mahler, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Henry Purcell. No reason for the cancellation has been given. Florian Boesch is a...
PERFORMING ARTS
classical-music.com

Beethoven: Piano Concertos Nos 4 & 6 (Gianluca Cascioli)

Piano Concertos Nos 4 & 6, arr. by the composer after the Violin Concerto, Op. 61a. Gianluca Cascioli (piano); Ensemble Resonanz/Riccardo Minasi. As a pianist specialising in historically-informed performance, Gianluca Cascioli has form. His Chopin recording for Decca was founded on his research into historical recordings, plus testimonies from pupils and teachers going back to the composer himself, and the results of that research made illuminating listening.
MUSIC
chestertownspy.org

Ring in the New Year with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and Leah Hawkins

Ring in a high-brow toast to the new year early on the eve with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Julien Benichou and featuring guest soloist Leah Hawkins. A Metropolitan Opera soprano, Hawkins appeared in the history-making season-opener, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” by Terence Blanchard and based on a memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow. The world premiere opera is the first ever performed at the Met by an African-American composer. Hawkins, a Philadelphia native, also performed at the Met in the George Gershwin classic, “Porgy and Bess.” Earlier this season, Hawkins played the role of Desdemona in “7 Deaths of Maria Callas” at the Opera national de Paris.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
massreview.org

Beethoven's Little Song

Let’s talk about the last movement of Beethoven’s last piano sonata. This is a very, very difficult thing to do. One, because you’re already thinking of this piece as a masterpiece, because who wouldn’t, faced with the connotations of that first sentence? And there is nothing that burdens music like knowledge of its greatness. In fact such an extensive mythos has accreted around the final movement of the Op.111 Sonata—re: its sacredness, its expressive power, its nibbling at the boundaries of what we think of as the sonata, or even art—that it’s sometimes very hard to listen to this piece as music, as opposed to civilisational artefact. By writing this I too risk contributing to precisely this problem—of people treating this work as an object, something to be either regarded from an awesome distance or reduced to its constituent parts, instead of something to be encountered, and lived with.
MUSIC
Delaware Gazette

Symphony brings joy to the world

Over the last few years, the nation has seen much upheaval, pain and death. But one thing has remained constant: the annual holiday concert of the Central Ohio Symphony. There is solace in repetition and ritual. We all long for certainty – or at least a bit of hope and joy – in an uncertain world. At its most recent holiday concert, performed on Dec. 12, the Symphony did not disappoint. It once again brought us “tidings of comfort and joy” and a sense of “umoja” (“unity”), the first of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The program included a total of 12 numbers. Several were crowd-pleasing Christmas medleys, arranged by orchestrators such as Bruce Chase, Arthur Harris, Bob Krogstad or Bob Lowden. (Arrangers often receive short shrift, which is why their names are listed here in full.) At least one of them gave a nod to the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which is also celebrated this season. New this year was “Christmas at the Movies,” which included scores from five classic holiday films.
DELAWARE, OH
southeastexaminer.com

Incantation

Join ArcoPDX, the Amplified Repertory Chamber Orchestra of Portland, for a new program called Incantation; two intimate evenings of music by 21st century composers in two Portland venues. The concerts feature the US premiere of Train by Moscow composer Alexey Kurbatov, and music from Arvo Pärt, David Baker, Durwynne Hsieh...
PORTLAND, OR
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Years Eve at the Symphony

Celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Granada with the Santa Barbara Symphony has been a special night for area residents for many years, and I am one of them. While attending the New Year’s with The Symphony this weekend I found myself reminiscing over past years enjoying this annual performance at the Granada with family and friends. The only change in 2022 was seeing everyone wearing masks. Over 800 patrons attended and enjoyed this year’s special performance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Ethel Merman
Person
Beethoven
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
grmag.com

Grand Rapids Symphony bids ‘adieu’ to longtime conductor

The Grand Rapids Symphony’s first concert of 2022 will say “farewell” and “thank you” to John Varineau, who is leaving after 36 years of serving the organization. The concert, “An American in Paris,” which will be conducted by Varineau, will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, at DeVos Performance Hall, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Variety

Nas, Father John Misty to Perform Orchestral Shows With LA Phil at Disney Hall

The LA Philharmonic has revealed additional concerts and programs set to take place at Walt Disney Hall in a winter/spring schedule that stretches through June 14, 2022, including newly announced concerts that will have hip-hop star Nas and singer-songwriter Father John Misty doing orchestral concerts with the LA Phil. The concert with Father John Misty and the Philharmonic will be Feb. 25, followed by an “Illmatic” anniversary show by Nas and the orchestra on May 1. Also newly announced is “an evening of Gen X anthems” curated by Liz Phair May 10, although she will not be backed by the LA...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Music#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Popular Music#Symphony#Slso#Americans#Broadway#Alvin Theater#French
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Deadline

Allan Larson Dies: Father Of Playwright Jonathan Larson And Caretaker Of Legacy

Allan Larson, father of Jonathan Larson and a dedicated caretaker of the Rent playwright’s legacy, has died. His death was announced last night on Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of the 2021 Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Additional details were not immediately available. “Faced with unimaginable loss, he made his son’s legacy his life’s work,” Miranda said in the announcement. “For years, anywhere Jon’s work premiered in the world, Al would be there to tell the assembled casts about his son Jonathan. Rest in peace, Al. Thank you for your trust & friendship. Miss you already.” Nanette Larson, wife...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
KGUN 9

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Actress Sally Ann Howes Dies At 91

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Actress Sally Ann Howes has passed away at the age of 91. Although she...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy