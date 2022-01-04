EVISU and MONOPOLY Recreate the Classic Board Game With New Collection Series

It's always awesome when you can see your favorite pokémon tagging alongside you in the well-loved RPG. But now, some fans can recreate that feeling in real life with the new Pokémon Collection from Secretlab. The gaming chair company has given its Titan Evo 2022 Series the very best makeover, with the ergonomic seats sporting two of the franchise's most recognized mascots. One of the offerings features an adorable image of Pikachu, with yellow lettering and accents to match. The other orange-and-blue-laced option in this fresh collection is packing a Zard. Both chairs come with a pair of pokéballs stitched into the upper left corner, the creatures' pokédex number in the right, and a handful of themed, custom stitching throughout.

