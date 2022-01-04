ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills surprisingly change identity with game, season on the line

"We just do what we think is best to win the game," Daboll said Monday during his weekly Zoom press conference. "I'm not being a smart guy either. But we thought, obviously we had a few turnovers there and we just tried to calm things down a little bit, and the offensive line and Motor (Singletary) and the perimeter guys did a good job. We and you know, we're moving the ball and staying staying from some situations where we put ourselves in earlier in the game, and that was just the game.

"I don't know whatever it was, 40-some times [that we ran the ball], but I've got no problem doing that when it's working."

It worked, all right — behind an offensive line that featured left guard Ryan Bates and rookie right tackle Spencer Brown making their second and ninth career starts, respectively, and with right guard Daryl Williams having moved inside from right tackle to right guard after the first three games of the season to replace a struggling Cody Ford.

"I'll always credit the guys that are out there with their hands in the dirt blocking the guys that they're supposed to block," Daboll said. "The backs, both Zack [Moss] and obviously Motor, ran hard. Those guys did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and making positive yards, so credit goes to those guys.

"... What we're always going to try to do is what [we think if] one thing gives us an advantage or the other thing gives us an advantage or a balance of it. That's that's the only thing we try to do each and every week. There's not a set amount of runs that I'm looking to get called or passes or things like that. I think there's ebbs and flows in every game and adjustments that need to be made. And you know, yesterday we just so happened to run it a good bit of time, particularly there in the second half."

What this points to is a Bills offense that could be more unpredictable than ever heading into the postseason, when it always helps to be able to run the ball effectively in bad-weather situations.

On Sunday, they proved they have the players to do whatever is necessary whenever is necessary without a lot of dress-rehearsal time.

It's the most comforting thought they can take heading into the postseason.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

