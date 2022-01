Wall Street has had a slow start in 2022 with the major broad market indices feeling the pressure of rising benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. Also, the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, pointed toward tighter monetary policy regulations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4% on Jan 6. The other two broad market indices, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite, also declined about 0.1% each. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has lost about 4% over the last couple of trading sessions.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO