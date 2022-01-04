ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury has ended the suspense surrounding the...

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
SFist

Will Elizabeth Holmes Face Stiff Sentence, or Will Judge Go Easy On Her Because of Baby?

The cautionary tale of Elizabeth Holmes is sure to reverberate around Silicon Valley for at least a few months — until founders go back to spewing the bullshit they can often be heard spewing to any investor who'll listen. But the specter of the Theranos collapse could linger on both with the upcoming trial of alleged co-conspirator Sunny Bulwani, and with Holmes's sentencing, which could come in mid-2022.
The Guardian

What I saw at the Theranos trial: long lines, superfans and the enduring power of Elizabeth Holmes

The trial of Elizabeth Holmes has seen plenty of courtroom drama, but outside the courthouse in San Jose, California, a spectacle of another sort has unfolded week after week. On landmark days – such as opening arguments, testimony from star witnesses and when Holmes made the risky decision to take the stand herself – journalists, true crime fans and other spectators have turned out early to battle for limited seats inside the courthouse.
newsitem.com

Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial hears replay of her boasts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jurors in the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the courtroom Thursday to listen again to audio recordings that captured Holmes' brash promises about vaunted blood-testing technology that propelled her meteoric rise and scandalous downfall. In those recordings from a...
BBC

Elizabeth Holmes was her own worst enemy - former assistant US attorney

A former assistant US attorney has described the conviction of Elizabeth Holmes on fraud charges as a significant victory for the government. Kevin O'Brien added that Holmes was her "own worst enemy", as the many interviews and speeches she gave about the blood-testing firm Theranos were used against her. The...
New York Post

Elizabeth Holmes jury still can’t reach verdict on 3 of 11 charges

The jury deciding Elizabeth Holmes’ fate said late Monday it remained deadlocked on three of 11 charges in the fraud trial after earlier in the day flagging to the judge an inability to come to a unanimous decision on those particular counts. The jurors didn’t specify which charges they...
MySanAntonio

Elizabeth Holmes jurors say they're struggling to reach verdict on 3 of 11 counts

The 12-person jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial told the judge it's struggling to reach a consensus on three of the 11 fraud charges she faces. "We are unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three of the counts," the jurors said Monday in a note to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that was read out in a California court. It's not clear which counts the jury is unable to reach agreement on. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit the 37-year-old founder of Theranos.
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
Boston Globe

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing startup Theranos, now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of four of 11 charges of fraud Monday. Holmes, 37, left the San Jose, California, courtroom through a side door after the verdict was read in the case, which was closely scrutinized as a commentary on Silicon Valley. She was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found not guilty on four other counts. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts, which were set aside for later.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Elizabeth Holmes jury split on three of 11 fraud charges

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Monday said it is deadlocked on three of the 11 felony counts against her, signaling the end may be near for a legal drama that's captivated Silicon Valley. Holmes, a...
