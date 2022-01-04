ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jonathan Van Ness Seeks Answers To Life's Mysteries In Trailer For Solo Netflix Series

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Van Ness is looking beyond the hair salon to embark on “a new journey of learning more” for his TV series. On Tuesday, Netflix gave fans a first look at “Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness” via a fresh trailer. Due out Jan. 28 and based on the podcast of...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

’The Orbital Children’ Trailer Show Five Children’s Struggle to Survive in Space in Netflix Anime Series

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for the space-faring anime The Orbital Children, which shows a far-flung future where space travel is widely available, humans can live on the moon, and AI is leagues ahead of where it is now. The six-episode series comes from director Mitsuo Iso and is his first work as a director since the Dennou Coil series. The first three episodes debut exclusively on the streamer on January 28 and in theaters in Japan only on the same day.
TV SERIES
E! News

See Kristen Bell's Hilarious Take on True Crime in Trailer for New Netflix Show

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. Kristen Bell has really put The Good Place behind her. In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix show, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the actress portrays struggling alcoholic Anna, who becomes obsessed with her handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his daughter (Samara Yett). Then, one day, she witnesses a murder—or, at least, she thinks she does.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ Trailer, Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer, ‘Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming eight episode new series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres January 28. For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix’s ‘After Life’ Debuts Season Three Trailer

Netflix’s After Life, starring Ricky Gervais (The Office UK), has released a new trailer for its third season, which is set to debut on January 14, according to Deadline. The series is created, written, and directed by Gervais. After Life follows Tony, played by Gervais, who discovers a new...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness:

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is headed to Netflix later this month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new unscripted series hosted by one of the stars of Queer Eye. The sixth season of the latter series premiered on December 31st. Getting Curious will follow...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Jonathan Van Ness
Person
Gabrielle Union
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Mysteries#Figure Skating
Popculture

Jason Statham Movie Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Jason Statham fans will soon have to find a new way to watch Homefront since it is leaving Netflix soon. The 2013 drama is notable for being one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that the Rambo actor did not appear in. Stallone's script is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. (Stallone and Statham notably appeared on screen together in The Expendables.)
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s movie Hilda and the Mountain King answers the series’ biggest mysteries

It’s hard to imagine a scenario more terrifying than rescuing your child from certain danger, then waking up the next morning to find a stranger’s child sleeping in her bed. That’s exactly what happens at the end of the second season of Netflix’s essential animated show Hilda. Fans have been waiting for a year now to see that cliffhanger resolved.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Jonathan Frakes helps solve Discovery’s oldest Star Trek mystery

Back in 2018, the Trek franchise dropped a curious episode, “Calypso,” as part of its Short Treks anthology series and in doing so, changed the canon of Star Trek: Discovery forever. The USS Discovery, stranded far in the future, is boarded by a refugee named Craft (Aldis Hodge)....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Bigbug Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Things are not what they seem in the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Bigbug. The eighth film from French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Alien: Resurrection, Amélie, A Very Long Engagement), the artificial intelligence sci-fi comedy takes place "in a closed setting, with humans, androids and mechanical robots," Jeunet said when announcing his first feature since 2013's The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet. From Netflix and producers Jeunet and Eskwad (Irreversible, 2014's Beauty and the Beast), watch the first teaser trailer for Bigbug before the TV-MA raunchy robot comedy is streaming February 11 on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

The Walking Dead universe actors in Netflix’s Ozark series

Netflix has many mega-hits within its catalog of movies and shows. One of the most highly anticipated season releases for 2022 is the crime drama Ozark. This series will release part one of its fourth and final season in January 2022. Did you know many actors from The Walking Dead universe have starred in this series?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy