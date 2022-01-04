ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions lose scouting staffer to the Florida Gators program

By Jeff Risdon
 1 day ago
The Detroit Lions have their first instance of the year of someone being hired away from the team to another job elsewhere without first being told to leave.

The team has lost scout Bird Sherrill to the Florida Gators football program. Sherrill will be the director of college personnel under new head coach Billy Napier. He had been with the Lions scouting department since the 2016 season, first as an assistant and then a full-time scout based out of Atlanta.

From his official bio with the Lions,

Bird Sherrill enters his sixth season with the Lions and fourth season as a scout after spending two seasons (2016-17) as a scouting assistant. Sherill has assisted with several player personnel projects, including evaluation and production of various scouting reports, annual draft prep, free agency acquisitions and other daily administrative tasks.

It’s not uncommon for scouting staffs to undergo significant changes at this time of year.

