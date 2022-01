If you are reading this, you are a participant in the web 3.0 network. The web we live in today is very different than it was just 10 years ago. The advancement of the Web is by and large separated into three unmistakable stages. Web 1.0 consisted of sites that served static content rather than dynamic HTML. Web 2.0 is the intelligent and social web, usually alluded to as web2.0. In the Web2 world, you don't need to be an engineer to take part in the creation interaction. Web2 is simple and more people around the world are getting creative because of its simplicity.

