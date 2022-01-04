ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

In My Feed | New Star Couples On Our Radar In 2022

By admin
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it came to love, in 2021, the year was dominated by couples like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey,...

Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
BET

Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
Popculture

2 Popular '90 Day Fiance' Couples Land Their Own Spinoffs on TLC

Two of 90 Day Fiancé's most popular couples are getting their own spinoff! David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan will star in David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren and Alexi Brovarnik will star in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days when TLC premieres the newest members of the 90 Day franchise on Monday, Jan. 10.
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
BET

Mimi Faust On How Self-Love Helped Rekindle Her Relationship With Ty Young: 'Nobody Can Make You Complete'

It looks like things are back on for one of Love and Hip Hop’s favorite couples, Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young!. The reality star and now-retired WNBA player, who got together in 2016, instantly became a fan favorite as they navigated their growing love. We often looked forward to seeing the pair’s photos showing themselves on vacation and spending quality time with Faust’s daughter Eva.
Ok Magazine

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead 'Feel Like They're Soulmates,' Have Been 'Talking About Marriage'

There’s no time like the present for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead, who are said to be making rushed, hushed plans to tie the knot after six months of dating!. An insider tells OK! the Oscar winner, 52, and British TV host, 42, who met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride in June, “had been talking about marriage and life goals, and realized they want the same thing, so why wait? They feel like they’re soulmates.”
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
Essence

Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Split After Three Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

See the model and NFL star during happier times with our relationship timeline. Model Chanel Iman and her NFL-playing beau Sterling Shepard have called it quits. Us Weekly initially broke the news, with a source claiming the couple were getting divorced and “are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.” TMZ Sports would go on to confirm the news, claiming that Shepard filed documents to end the marriage back on June 7, 2021. This news comes amid rumors that have been persistent for months that the couple were on the outs because Iman deleted all of the photos of Shepard from her Instagram account. A glance through his IG also shows that he deleted her presence from his page as well.
Life and Style Weekly

‘Love After Lockup’ Lacey and Shane Relationship Timeline: From Prison Correspondence to Marriage Breakdown

When it comes to all the couples on Love After Lockup, no other twosome has continuously brought the drama in every way possible more than Shane and Lacey Whitlow. They’ve ticked every box, from love triangles, a shaky marriage, having a baby, multiple breakups and finally a high-profile split. We’ve got a full timeline of the pair’s relationship.
BET

Halle Berry Clears Up Rumors About Marriage To Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is reminding everyone that she has a sense of humor. The legendary actress took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Day to post a picture of her and boyfriend Van Hunt barefoot and in front of what looks like an altar. “Well… IT’S OFFICIAL,” the 55-year-old...
