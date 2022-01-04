Chiefs designate DT Khalen Saunders, CB Chris Lammons to return from injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have some reinforcements returning to the team ahead of the playoffs.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice for Tuesday, the Chiefs have designated both DT Khalen Saunders and CB Chris Lammons to return from injured reserve. Remember, this doesn’t mean they’re returning to the 53-man roster just yet. When a team designates a player to return from injured reserve it opens a 21-day practice window where they can begin practicing with the team. If they’re not activated by the end of that 21-day window they’ll remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Saunders first suffered a knee injury in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. After he had a procedure done on his knee, the team placed him on injured reserve just ahead of Week 12.

Following the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Saunders tweeted that he was almost back from the knee injury.

Appearing in 7 games as a rotational player this season, Saunders recorded 8 total tackles and five total pressures.

Moving onto Lammons, he was actually injured during the first matchup with the Broncos, suffering an ankle injury. He was ultimately placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 14. A special teams ace for Kansas City, Lammons is one of the better gunners in football. He played 78% of the team’s special teams snaps prior to his injury and recorded six tackles for the team during that span.

It’s unclear whether either player has a chance to return for Week 18 in Denver, but it’s good to know that they both have a chance to return to action this season. The Chiefs currently have 53 players on their roster, so in order to return either player from injured reserve, they’ll need to make corresponding roster moves.