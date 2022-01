Sarm Heslop disappeared from the U.S. Virgin Islands overnight, and police never searched the luxury yacht where she lived with her boyfriend, Ryan Bane. Alexis Sharkey was a Texas social media influencer with tens of thousands of followers whose naked body turned up on the side of a roadway just after Thanksgiving of 2020 – then her estranged husband allegedly killed himself with U.S. Marshals outside his Florida hideout in October of 2021.

