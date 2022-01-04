ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Public Schools website malfunctions as staffers upload covid tests

By Nicole Asbury
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. Public Schools pushed back its deadline for teachers and staff to submit coronavirus test results because of technical difficulties with its website and inclement weather that prevented some of them from heading to test sites. The school system is requiring every teacher, staff member and student to submit...

