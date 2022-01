Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean actor Lee Jung-jea confirmed that he will not attend the US Golden Globe Awards. According to his agency Artist Company on the 5th, he will not attend the '2022 Golden Globe Awards' to be held on the 9th (local time). An official from the agency said, "As Netflix refused to participate in the Golden Globe, Lee will also not attend the awards. This is because Golden Globe has been criticized by the Hollywood film industry for racism and gender issues since last year."Lee Jung-jae was nominated for Best Actor for TV Drama category with his latest work 'Squid Game.' 'Squid Game' was nominated for the 'Best TV Series' category, and actor Oh Young-soo was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor category. It is the first time that a Korean TV series has been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards.

