ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Carpeting Can Actually Add Value to Your Home—Here's How

By Hiranmayi Srinivasan
Real Simple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're looking to sell your home, certain home improvements can potentially increase its resale value—a fresh coat of paint, kitchen and bathroom updates, and the floors, too. While home decor trends are leaning more heavily toward hardwood floors over carpeting at the moment, the right kind of...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Stuck With a Small Bathroom? Don’t Make These Decorating Mistakes

Decorating a small bathroom can be a challenge. Of course, there are lots of tips out there for making the most of the space that you have. While plenty of the advice is quite practical, some of it has homeowners playing it so safe that they end up with a totally functional bathroom — that’s also totally boring!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Improvements#Sparkrental#Carpets
architectureartdesigns.com

Small Changes, Big Results – 7 Simple Tips to Give Your Kitchen a Quick Makeover

We all want our kitchens to look like they came out of a glossy home & décor magazine, but unfortunately, not all of us have the time and money resources to embark on a full kitchen remodel. When we browse through Pinterest boards or check out interior design accounts on Instagram and see those picture-perfect kitchens, we usually assume that we have to break the bank in order to achieve a similar look.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Family Handyman

Best Flooring Options for Your Bathroom

Whether you're building from scratch or remodeling an existing bathroom, choosing the best flooring for your bathroom is essential. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mymodernmet.com

25 Stylish Pieces of Home Decor You Can Only Find at Target

Decorating your home can quickly become an overwhelming task. Doing so makes you ask the big questions, like what style will you go for? Can you mix and match what you already have with some new items? And, while considering all of this, you don’t want to break the bank. That’s where Target comes in. The superstore seemingly has it all—and that includes stylish home decor that will make your space shine (and be kind to your wallet).
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top Bathroom Trends to Keep on Your Radar in 2022, According to Design Pros

Your bathroom is meant to be a retreat, regardless of its size. For instance, you can lean into the charm of a small bathroom by outfitting it with bold wallpaper, or you can fill a spacious bathroom layout with a calming white color palette paired with wood accents, like a teak stool, and a fluffy bathmat for spa-like vibes. Weave in stylish accents like low-maintenance plants, vibrant window treatments and plush towels, and you have a picture-perfect space that offers the serenity you need to start and end your day. To get you inspired to refresh your space in the new year, Good Housekeeping asked our favorite interior design pros to share the bathroom trends that are worth keeping on your radar in 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy