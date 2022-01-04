Watching Max Greenfield Honestly Answer Parenting Questions Is My New Guilty Pleasure

Very few people who have been through a divorce would call the process “easy,” but when it comes to celebrity divorces, there are even more complicating factors that can draw out proceedings way longer than you’d hope. Not only do celebrity couples have to spend considerable time dividing up their respective fortunes, but they have to contend with the media watching their every move throughout the separation process, and — in recent years — potentially even sitting in on divorce hearings via live stream. So, perhaps it shouldn’t have been as shocking as it was when the news broke yesterday that Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger had just finally finalized their divorce, 10 years after initially filing. But even with all the hurdles Hollywood stars face, we still find ourselves shocked at just how long some of their divorces have taken over the years.

