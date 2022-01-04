ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Watching Max Greenfield Honestly Answer Parenting Questions Is My New Guilty Pleasure

By Kate Schweitzer
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI've picked up a lot of parenting vices during the pandemic (Screens for everyone! No dessert left behind! Bedtimes are mere suggestions!), but I've just discovered a new guilty pleasure for 2022, and that is repeatedly watching this YouTube video of Max...

SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
Hello Magazine

Is former NCIS star Pauley Perrette married? Her complicated love life revealed

NCIS' Pauley Perrette has maintained a strong fanbase despite quitting her beloved role of chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in 2018. And just like her loveable character, Pauley prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, sharing little information about her romances. However, the 52-year-old has divulged snippets about her love life in the past, and it's safe to say that one previous relationship took a rather dark turn.
SheKnows

10 Celebrity Divorces That Took Years to Get Finalized

Very few people who have been through a divorce would call the process “easy,” but when it comes to celebrity divorces, there are even more complicating factors that can draw out proceedings way longer than you’d hope. Not only do celebrity couples have to spend considerable time dividing up their respective fortunes, but they have to contend with the media watching their every move throughout the separation process, and — in recent years — potentially even sitting in on divorce hearings via live stream. So, perhaps it shouldn’t have been as shocking as it was when the news broke yesterday that Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger had just finally finalized their divorce, 10 years after initially filing. But even with all the hurdles Hollywood stars face, we still find ourselves shocked at just how long some of their divorces have taken over the years.
SheKnows

Luna & Miles Celebrated Dad John Legend's Birthday By Refusing To Let Go Of Him

Parents everywhere know that sometimes, your kids just want to cling to you for dear life. And while it might be annoying when you’re, say, trying to use the bathroom or catch a few precious z’s, other times, you cherish those moments, because you know they’re fleeting. Even John Legend can relate. The singer just celebrated his 43rd birthday in London with his family, including wife Chrissy Teigen and kids Miles and Luna Stephens, and shared the sweetest snaps of his two little ones refusing to let him go on his big day. The family has been seemingly enjoying all the...
bravotv.com

Caroline Manzo Shares Stunning Photos of Her Family at Greg Bennett's Wedding

Caroline Manzo and her family recently got all glammed up for a very special occasion. The entire Manzo'd with Children family rang in the new year together, which Caroline thankfully documented and shared several photos of from the big night on Instagram for all of us to enjoy. Caroline aptly captioned one dapper pic featuring husband Al with sons Albie and Chris, "My beautiful, beautiful, men." Of course, Mama Manzo also had to give it up to the ladies in her family in another snap showing herself prettily posing in between daughter Lauren Manzo Scalia and Albie's girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco.
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Wilmer Valderamma makes brave admission about parenthood

NCIS star Wilmer Valderamma has revealed he felt "bad" for sleep training his daughter even though he finds it "empowering". The 41-year-old and fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their daughter, Nakano, who turns 1 in February, in 2021, with Amanda deciding to breastfeed and Wilmer being there every step of the way. The pair chose to sleep train - a method that teaches the baby to fall asleep without help from their parents - and Wilmer admitted that he didn't think he "had the heart for it, because it made me feel bad".
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
MIX 107.9

What Should A Dad Know About His Daughters?

Can you name a dad that doesn’t know anything about his daughters? Yep and his name is Matt Harris. On this episode of the Matt & Ramona OFF AIR Podcast, Matt talks about having to do more dad duty than usual since his wife left him in charge. However, in case of an emergency, Matt […]
E! News

This Is Us Creator Explains Why Kate and Toby's Divorce Is "Not All Bad"

Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall. This Is Us may be breaking up beloved couple Kate and Toby, but don't expect a nasty divorce. Following the season six premiere on Jan. 4, show creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman admitted that the writers' goal was to portray what a divorce really looks like. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, "a marriage falling apart is not all bad constantly."
Cosmopolitan

Everything to Know About Teddi Wright From 'The Bachelor' (Including Major Spoilers!)

Hi there, Bachelor vacation is over, Clayton Echard's season is here, and the time has come to talk about Teddi Wright. Just plz keep in mind that there are a ton of spoilers in this article, including but not limited to how far 24-year-old Teddi makes it on Clayton's extremely dramatic and incredibly horny-seeming "love journey." But before we dive into that, let's start things off with some spoiler-free facts about Teddi.
