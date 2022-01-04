Book review: "Dead Lines"

Book review: A History of Wild Places — by Shea Ernshaw. The visceral and immediate start of this book — Travis Wren, a brooding loner, partially on the run himself, is a private investigator, of sorts, with a special skill he has the ability to see people when he lays his hands on objects that belong to them — had me in its grasp from the very start. A bit of his backstory is revealed as we follow along on his search for an award-winning author who has disappeared without a trace. At the time of this telling, she has been missing almost two years. Fast forward, or rather jump ahead, as three new characters, Bee, her sister Calla and Calla’s husband Theo, in alternate chapters, tell their story. Piece by piece, they discover a connection, hidden to what purpose at first they don’t know. The events that transpire in the book are wholly unexpected, and thrilling and slightly creepy as the secrets of a hidden community, created by people trying to live a simple life, are revealed. Part of what I found really intriguing about this book was the ending, neat, but not too neat. Of course, I won’t spoil that for you here but it’s definitely a book you want to read to the end.

