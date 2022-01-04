ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book review: "Dead Lines"

By TERRI SCHLICHENMEYER
keizertimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd that's the final word. Just a few lines, a handful of dates and names, an accomplishment or two, and then that's it. You'll be done, dead, end of story – or is it? Will you be remembered only by a few lines in a newspaper or online? Or as in...

www.keizertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Book Review
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

5 must-read books coming in January 2022

For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
akbizmag.com

Alutiiq Legends Book Published

The Alutiiq Museum has released Unigkuat—Kodiak Alutiiq Legends, a book featuring sixty-two traditional tales from the Kodiak Archipelago. The 279-page paperback compiled by Dehrich Chya and Amy F. Steffian presents Alutiiq tales from sources dating from the eighteenth century to 2005. The legends talk about the creation of the world and the cosmos, the exploits of heroes, and the wisdom of shamans, spirits, and animals—all while providing lessons about proper living. Unigkuat is the first publication of its kind for the Kodiak region.
Boomer Magazine

‘Miserable Holiday Stories’: A Book Review

Whether your holidays are traditionally full of joy or filled with mishaps or squabbles, you can draw laughter and comfort – of a sort – from “Miserable Holiday Stories: 20 Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours!”. The short stories in this collection, all by Alex Bernstein,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Crime In Another Time: 17 Historical Mystery Books

Historical mystery books are a fantastic genre combo that feels like getting two for the price of one: a story set in another time period (most argue at least 50 years past) plus a mystery to be solved. While you’re putting together all the clues, or watching someone(s) solve the mystery, you’re also transported to another place and time where you get to compare the whole this is now and that was then.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Book You Should Read in January

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Addison Independent

Book review: A History of Wild Places — by Shea Ernshaw

Book review: A History of Wild Places — by Shea Ernshaw. The visceral and immediate start of this book — Travis Wren, a brooding loner, partially on the run himself, is a private investigator, of sorts, with a special skill he has the ability to see people when he lays his hands on objects that belong to them — had me in its grasp from the very start. A bit of his backstory is revealed as we follow along on his search for an award-winning author who has disappeared without a trace. At the time of this telling, she has been missing almost two years. Fast forward, or rather jump ahead, as three new characters, Bee, her sister Calla and Calla’s husband Theo, in alternate chapters, tell their story. Piece by piece, they discover a connection, hidden to what purpose at first they don’t know. The events that transpire in the book are wholly unexpected, and thrilling and slightly creepy as the secrets of a hidden community, created by people trying to live a simple life, are revealed. Part of what I found really intriguing about this book was the ending, neat, but not too neat. Of course, I won’t spoil that for you here but it’s definitely a book you want to read to the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GeekTyrant

Review: LORE OLYMPUS is a Beautiful and Vibrant Hardcover Book

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe is the popular Webtoon comic about the love story between Persephone and Hades. It has recently made its way from the digital world into a hardcover collection and it is beautiful. It’s a really well made book, the colors are vibrant and the layout of the comic is well done and easy to read.
COMICS
wbaa.org

Book Review: Look At This If You Love Great Art

"Life's too short for bad art, these choices really matter," says Chloë Ashby on the cover of "Look At This If You Love Great Art," her critical curation of 100 essential artworks. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
psychologytoday.com

What Is Your Reading Plan for 2022? Mine Surprised Me

Instead of going for speed or quantity when reading, why not slow down?. Closer, deeper reading becomes a treat in itself. One of my goals for 2022 is to….read less. I know, I know, most people want to read more, and I’ve always been one of them, following the “So many books, so little time” motto. But my new maxim is “Less can be more.” And I think I'll be happier because of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spoilertv.com

Day of the Dead - Choke on 'Em! - Review

Day of the Dead ends it's freshman season with a mediocre climax that has only marginally improved from the lacklustre pilot. Luckily there were a couple amusing moments peppered throughout the episode like the immoral insanity of using Rhodes as bait for the zombies by chaining him to the back of a truck and Lauren saying "f*** it" before kissing Cam because it's the apocalypse - why not?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy