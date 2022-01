ATHENS – Give Nolan Smith credit. He owns it like the wallet he carries in his pocket. No sacks against Alabama in the last game? Smith said point at him. “I hold myself and my group accountable,” Smith said during a video news conference with Georgia players Wednesday. “And also our D-line. That’s our job as pass rushers to get after the quarterback, and we didn’t do that. So, the difference between this game and that one is just we have to do it.”

