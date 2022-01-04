ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine screed

By KSTU-TV
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in...

www.timesdaily.com

Entrata founder resigns from company board after anti-Semitic comments

The founder of Lehi-based Entrata is being widely condemned for an anti-vaccine email he sent alleging a “sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people” and blaming it on “the Jews.”. In the aftermath of those comments, Dave Bateman is no longer on the board of the...
A tech exec sent an antisemitic email about vaccines to Utah leaders. He resigned hours later.

A Utah tech executive acknowledged his email opining about the COVID-19 vaccine to state lawmakers and business executives would “sound bonkers.”. “I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people,” Dave Bateman, the founder of property management software company Entrata, wrote Tuesday, KTSU first reported.
Tech Exec Who Pushed Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory Forced To Resign

A co-founder and chair of a Utah tech company was forced to resign Tuesday after sending an email propagating an antisemitic conspiracy theory, multiple sources reported. David Bateman stepped down from Entrata after reportedly sending an email to several tech executives, politicians and business leaders in which he claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was part of a Jewish conspiracy to exterminate billions of people, The Wall Street Journal reported. The email reportedly had the subject line “Genocide” and advanced antisemitic theories that Jews were using the vaccines in a plan to achieve world domination.
Entrata founder who sent antisemitic email will divest holdings in company

SALT LAKE CITY — Entrata co-founder and former CEO Dave Bateman, who earlier this week distributed an email that included claims of a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy aiming to "euthanize" Americans and perpetrated by "the Jews," will divest all holdings in the multibillion-dollar company he helped launch almost 20 years ago, according to the company.
Thousands rally in Prague against vaccination mandate

Thousands of people marched through the Czech Republic's capital on Sunday to protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
PROTESTS
Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS

