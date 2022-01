Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, area schools opened as normal on Jan. 3, with students and teachers returning from winter break. However, in Riverside Elementary School District 96, the return to school was accompanied by absences of both students and staff that were far above normal. A total of 246 students – nearly 15 percent of the total enrollment — in District 96 were absent from school on Jan. 3. It was not clear how many of those students were positive for COVID.

