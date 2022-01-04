ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with domestic assault in Highgate

By Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHGATE — A 26-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Highgate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing physical altercation on Thornton Drive at...

wcti12.com

Two charged with murder, accused of providing drugs in woman's overdose death

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Two men have been charged in the May 2020 overdose death of a 30-year-old Carteret County woman. Carteret County deputies charged Jonathan Norman, 34, of Gloucester and Willis Nelson Jr, 40, of Harkers Island with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Brittany Louise Pake of eastern Carteret County.
BEAUFORT, NC
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
houstonherald.com

Cabool man charged after alleged Christmas Day assault of woman

A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a woman on Dec. 25. Sean G. McCormick, 32, of 14817 Airport Road at Cabool, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). According to a deputy’s report, the officer was dispatched regarding a report of a domestic...
CABOOL, MO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Allegheny Township woman charged with felony for breaking into home after being evicted

A woman from Allegheny Township and her accomplice are charged with breaking into a house after she was evicted from the residence, police said. Vandergrift police charged Lauren Renee Decapite, 35, of Rebecca Avenue with one felony count of criminal trespass in connection with the Dec. 30 incident. She is being detained in the Westmoreland County Jail after failing to post a $10,000 bond, according to court records.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
newportdispatch.com

Jericho woman cited for assault

UNDERHILL — A 27-year-old woman from Jericho was cited following an incident in Underhill on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home on River Road at around 11:40 p.m. According to police, Olivia Coates, 27, of Jericho, assaulted Susan Lang, 63, of Underhill. Coates...
UNDERHILL, VT
hudsonvalleyone.com

Assault charges against Saugertiesian

A Saugerties man was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges Tuesday. Police say the victim was thrown to the ground and choked during a domestic dispute. After an investigation, Saugerties police said they arrested James Robert Orr, 36 and charged him with assault, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal obstruction of breathing, all misdemeanors.
SAUGERTIES, NY
newportdispatch.com

Newport woman facing heroin trafficking charges

NEWPORT — Police say a woman from Newport is facing heroin trafficking and possession charges. The Vermont State Police received a report on Saturday that Kassandra Medellin, 34, was violating her court-ordered condition of release. Police say Medellin had a 24-hour curfew with the exception of work, and troopers...
VERMONT STATE
Cleveland.com

Woman dies after assault at Wickliffe hotel, suspect to face more charges, police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- A Cleveland man who is accused of assaulting a woman at a Wickliffe hotel will face more charges after she died five days later, police said. Jessica Sturdivant, 35, of University Heights, was found unresponsive after the Dec. 19 incident. An ambulance took her to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition until she was pronounced brain dead Christmas Eve.
WICKLIFFE, OH
The Independent

Sussex Police officers convicted of assaulting teenage girl

Two Sussex Police officers have been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs in the back of a police car in May 2020.Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), PC Deborah Sands, 46, and PC Kris Green, 35, were found guilty of assault after they used excessive force on the girl who was detained during an incident in East Sussex during the first lockdown.At Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday, a judge heard that Ms Sands sprayed the girl with PAVA spray, an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray, while she was...
