ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies after jumping out window, falling through ice

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man died after he jumped out of an apartment window, ran onto the frozen Milwaukee River and fell through the ice, authorities said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the city’s fire department got a call Monday morning of someone in the river on the city’s lower east side.

First responders pulled 31-year-old Jeffrey Bishop from the water. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to a medical examiner report, a neighbor saw Bishop break his second-floor apartment window and jump out of it. The apartment is less than half-a-mile from the river.

The report said Bishop suffered from mental health issues.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee River#Mental Health Issues#Accident#Ap
heraldsun.com

Driver dies after flying scrap metal crashes through windshield, Michigan police say

A 29-year-old woman died after she was struck by a flying piece of scrap metal while driving, police in Michigan said. The Southfield Police Department was called to the scene of the accident at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck was “towing a trailer loaded with scrap metal.”
ACCIDENTS
KNOE TV8

Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another injured after a truck fell from a Baton Rouge interstate early Sunday morning. According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east bound on I-10 near Perkins Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guardrail around 5:56 a.m. The truck then left the roadway, went airborne, and landed on its roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
gowatertown.net

Man dies when vehicle crashes through ice on northern Minnesota lake

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say one man died when a vehicle went through the ice on Lake Bemidji in northwestern Minnesota. Rescue personnel who responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. on Friday found that a woman was able to get out of the water on her own and was transported to a local hospital. A man was pulled out of the vehicle by a Bemidji firefighter wearing a cold water immersion suit, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Three people, dog safe after falling through ice on Lake Winnipesaukee

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — After three people and a dog fell through thin ice on Lake Winnipesaukee, safety officials are warning people about venturing onto the ice. Moultonborough Fire Chief David Bengston said the people who fell through the ice of Long Island are lucky. He said they fell in Sunday night while they were trying to rescue their dog, who broke through the ice after wandering onto the lake.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
wlip.com

Man dies after jumping into Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after he jumped out of an apartment window, ran onto the frozen Milwaukee River and fell through the ice. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the city’s fire department got a call Monday morning of someone in the river on the city’s lower east side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KX News

Truck falls through Lake Sakakawea ice, no injuries

A truck drove into Lake Sakakawea Saturday night and fell through the ice, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured. Deputy Nick Barnhard said multiple agencies are responding to the scene at an inlet known as Skunk Bay. They’re working to remove the truck. Barnhard wouldn’t say what the truck was […]
DUNN COUNTY, ND
arcamax.com

Man dies when vehicle breaks through ice on Lake Bemidji

One man died and a woman was taken to the hospital Christmas Eve after a vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Bemidji in Minnesota. The report of the vehicle going through the ice came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in a news release.
BEMIDJI, MN
9&10 News

ATV Falls Through Ice on Houghton Lake

With snowmobilers and ATV riders out and about this season, the DNR wants riders to be cautious in areas that look like they have solid ice. The DNR law enforcement division says an ATV went through the ice on Houghton Lake this weekend. The ATV was found near Long Point...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Bring Me The News

3 snowmobilers fall through ice near Brainerd

Three adults on snowmobiles fell through the ice in the Brainerd Lakes area on Wednesday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of snowmobiles through the ice on Pelican Lake near Hamilton Circle in Pelican Township at 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 29. A 58-year-old from...
BRAINERD, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

709K+
Followers
370K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy