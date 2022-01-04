ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humana (HUM) Enhances Value-Based Care With Vancouver Clinic

By Zacks Equity Research
Humana Inc. HUM teams up with Vancouver Clinic to provide the local communities in Gresham, OR, with an additional access to its patient-focused primary care. Enliven, a result of the partnership between Humana and Vancouver, accepts all Humana Medicare Advantage HMP and PPO plans available in Oregon.
The leading health insurer tied up with Vancouver Clinic to provide enriched value-based healthcare in the area, which is possible with access to integrated care teams. Given the current situation, the move is rightly timed because of rising demand for value-based medical care.
Moreover, the mutual intentions of both health care providers in serving patients strengthened their relations.
This is not the first time that this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player partnered with Vancouver Clinic. In November, it reinforced its value-based relationship with Vancouver Clinic by announcing the opening of Evergreen Place, which is run by the latter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Efforts to Enhance Medicare Business

HUM has an extensive value-based care presence. The health insurance player exited the third quarter with more than 3.1 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members across 44 states and Puerto Rico.
Humana has around 5 million Medicare Advantage members, reflecting its strength in the business. Medicare Advantage membership grew 11% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. For 2021, HUM expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of up to 450,000 members compared with the prior range of 425,000-475,000 members.
Last month, Humana inked a deal with the leading multi-specialty group practices Loudoun Medical Group, P.C. or LMG, by dint of which Humana Medicare Advantage members will be able to access LMG’s medical and surgical locations.
In November, HUM extended its value-based care agreement with the physician specialty group Hutchinson Clinic to offer Humana Medicare Advantage members a continued in-network access to the care teams of Hutchinson Clinic in 2022.
The health insurance provider also extended a value-based pact with Minnesota-based Allina Health to offer enhanced health outcomes to the Humana Medicare Advantage members across the state. HUM leaves no stone unturned to enhance this line of business.
Its Medicare business has a wide presence across the United States where Humana has been offering a minimum of one Medicare plan across 50 states for a while. HUM has been providing private health plans under the Medicare program for more than 30 years.
The COVID-19 outbreak coupled with an aging population in the United States further spurred demand for MA plans, which remain the preferred choice for consumers owing to several bundled benefits, improved care coordination and affordable nature.
Humana continues to pursue collaborations with physicians and well-established health care professionals to deliver enhanced care to patients. These initiatives enabled HUM to bolster its nationwide footprint and tap the underserved areas.
Shares of Humana have gained 12.9% in a year’s time, underperforming its industry ’s growth of 38.8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbgIA_0dcp9eLV00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Similar to HUM, other medical stocks, such as Cigna Corporation CI , Centene Corporation CNC and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH cater to the healthcare needs of people through their MA plans.
Cigna’s MA business performed well, courtesy of its constant product expansions, growing membership and new collaborations or contract extensions with renowned healthcare systems. The same is also bolstering CI’s partner networks and strengthening its U.S. footprint. CI remains on track to achieve MA customer growth in the targeted range of 10-15% this year.
Centene caters to more than 1.1 million MA members across 33 states. Several contract wins and renewals led to membership growth for its MA business. For 2022, with enhanced MA offerings, CNC has plans to foray into 327 new counties and three new states, namely Massachusetts, Nebraska and Oklahoma. This will bring the count of MA states to 36.
UnitedHealth Group remains well-poised to benefit from a strong MA business. The business performed well on the back of numerous business wins and a robust membership rise in individual MA business amid the annual enrollment period. The 2021 Medicare enrollment season marked the largest MA footprint expansion of UNH in five years.
Shares of CI, CNC and UNH have gained 13.8%, 33.1% and 43.7%, respectively, in the past year.


