MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A small earthquake rattled a central Alabama community early Wednesday with shocks strong for some to feel but no reported damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.1 magnitude quake occurred after midnight in rural Chilton County. It was about 6 miles southwest of Maplesville. One resident says she was asleep when the earthquake occurred. She tells WBRC-TV it was like when an approaching thunderstorm rattles your house. The earthquake was at a depth of about 5.5 miles.

MAPLESVILLE, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO