David Bowie’s catalog has been acquired by Warner Chappell Music, extending a recent string of high-profile music rights deals. Financial terms were not officially disclosed, but press reports pegged the value at more than $250 million. The rise of streaming as an economic engine, along with the mushrooming array of content into which music can be incorporated, has pushed catalog prices higher. Recent deals have been sewn up by Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young and the estate of James Brown, among many other artists. This agreement follows one reached last year between Warner Music Group (parent of Warner Chappell) and the Bowie estate....

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO