The Dodgers in December signed catcher Tomás Telis to a minor league contract, which gives us a chance to take stock of what the Dodgers have in terms of catching depth in the minors. Unlike some other minor league additions over the last month — pitchers Carson Fulmer and Jon Duplantier in the Rule 5 Draft, and infielder/Olympian Eddy Alvarez — Telis did not play in the majors in 2021, but he does have 122 games of major league experience, last coming with the Marlins in 2018.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO