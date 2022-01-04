ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Health Department Suspends In-Person Activities At Senior Centers Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities at city-run senior centers to curb transmission.

The following senior centers are impacted by the policy:

  • Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St., (410) 396-1324
  • Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., Ste B, (410) 396-3861
  • Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410) 396-9025
  • Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd., (410) 426-4009
  • Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7725
  • Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535
  • Cherry Hill Senior Center at the Rowing Center, 3301 Waterview Ave., (410) 396-2920

Seniors can still get boxed meals at city-run centers. Residents should call centers in advance to confirm hours and availability, the agency said.

The health department’s Aging Services division will continue offering support services over the phone.

Older residents and caregivers can call the Maryland Access Point at (410) 396-CARE (7723) for additional support, the department said.

As of Tuesday, Maryland has reported 765,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health department data.

Of those cases, 87,028–or about 11%–have been reported in Baltimore City.

Statewide, residents age 60 and older have accounted for 125,240 confirmed cases, according to Maryland Department of Health data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
