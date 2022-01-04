ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Bitter greens for the bitterly cold season

Press Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fitting that in January, with its bitter weather, bitter leafy vegetables such as endives and escarole are at their peak quality and flavor. What’s that — you don’t like bitter leaves? It’s true bitterness is the hardest taste to appreciate, compared to sweet, sour, salt and umami. But it’s also...

www.pressdemocrat.com

FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
WTVF

The Soup You Need On A Cold Winter Day

Serves 8-12 6 red or yellow onions, peeled and thinly sliced stem to root. 1 French loaf or baguette sliced into 1/4-inch slices. Melt butter in a 5-6 quart pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often, for 20-25 minutes. Increase the heat to medium high and add the salt and sugar to help the onions caramelize. Cook 15 minutes stirring frequently to prevent sticking and to caramelize the onions evenly.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to make tom yum Thai soup – recipe

Spicy and ear-tinglingly sour, this classic Thai soup is just what I fancy at this time of year: it’s something to cut through the pleasant, festive fug and reset the senses. Though shellfish are a common ingredient, this soup is almost endlessly adaptable, even for vegans: as long as it vibrates with flavour – aromatic lime leaves and lemongrass, warming galangal and fresh citrus – you’re on the right track.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Steak So It Stays Tender and Juicy

Steak is a staple at Ree Drummond's house—she does live on a cattle ranch after all! But what happens when you make a big steak dinner and have leftovers that you don't want to waste? Read on for some tips on how to reheat steak so it is just as delicious the next day, then try some of our favorite recipes like pan-fried ribeye steak, peppercorn-crusted steak with creamed spinach, and easy steakhouse mashed potato bowls.
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Spaghetti Carbonara

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese plus extra for sprinkling. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion 8 to 10 minutes or until bacon is crispy, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and remove from heat; drain off excess liquid.
RECIPES
KISS 106

Try This Delicious Vegetable Soup Recipe with a Unique Kentucky Twist

What exactly is barley? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, "It's a cereal grass . . . used especially in malt beverages, breakfast foods, and stock feeds." This week, it's the ingredient that truly sets our What's Cookin'? recipe apart and makes it a unique dish for you to try at home.
robertsoncountyconnection.com

The Sweet and the Bitter

The alarm on the phone rings like a bell. The smell of freshly brewed coffee fills the air. Put your feet on the floor, one step at a time. Come away and meet me at our special place. Jesus is already there patiently waiting. Will His friend meet Him this...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Roast beetroot, caramelised carrots and silken tofu: Ravinder Bhogal’s winter salad recipes

Salads in winter may seem as preposterous as a bikini, but these ones are the equivalent of layering clothes – except here the toasty layers are made up of robust seasonal fruit and vegetables in place of fragile, leafy greens, and of assertive dressings and the satisfying crunch of nuts and seeds. Whether you are seeking atonement for the excesses of Christmas or just craving something lighter, brighter and more refreshing, they are both vibrant and filling enough to eat for lunch or dinner without the need for any accompaniments.
RECIPES
thesantamonicastar.com

Chef Jahrid Chooses a Hot Soup to Make on Cold Winter Nights

Here’s one of Chef Jahrid’s favorite soup recipes. He is now a high school student who is very active in sports. All the best to him on his new ventures. 2 cans diced tomatoes, or 10 fresh tomatoes peeled and diced. 1 diced white onion. 1 diced red...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Add spinach to a pot of lentil soup for a nourishing, filling supper

Lentils make one of the heartiest soups, whether made only with vegetables or with meaty sausage or smoky pieces of ham. The soup is a nourishing, filling supper. Home-simmered chicken stock gives the pot the fullest flavor, but there is plenty here -- shallots, onion, carrots, celery, and fire-roasted diced tomatoes -- to give the bowls lots of good tastes. Add chopped Swiss chard or baby spinach to the pot at the end of cooking and serve with freshly grated Parmesan.
RECIPES
wvgazettemail.com

Farmer's Table: Polish Potato Dumplings

I am not Polish. During holidays, I incorporate some of my husband’s customs into our festivities. That always includes Polish foods. This year’s holidays were once again a small affair with just the two of us. Christmas Eve is one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Polish homes. One of the traditions is the preparation of 12 dishes to be served during the Christmas Eve dinner.
RECIPES
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? January great for truly hearty soups

I recall that several years ago our extended family decided we had gorged a bit too much on wonderful Southern foods during our Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day dinners. So as we were preparing for a bowl game get together, we agreed that each household should bring a stockpot or crockpot filled with their favorite soup or stew. Several of us brought cornbread, crackers and chips. That plan, indeed, yielded a wonderful smorgasbord of warm, hearty nutrition … comfort food to keep us calm during exciting games.
RECIPES
Boston Herald

Savor soup season with easy chicken pozole verde

Soup season is officially upon us, and how better to chase away the sniffles (in your mind, anyway) than with some flavorful chicken soup?. This easy, hominy-based Mexican soup is full of vibrant flavors, thanks to the addition of tangy salsa verde and a generous squeeze of lime. It features chicken thighs simmered in chicken broth flavored with onion, jalapeno and oregano until it’s fall-apart tender. The shredded meat then gets added back into the liquid with the blended vegetables and ready-to-eat canned hominy, a type of corn that has been soaked in an alkali solution to soften the tough outer hulls.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Deliciously sweet winter vegetables take time to roast and caramelize

What you want to achieve when you roast vegetables is a tray of sweet pieces with caramelized edges. It can be difficult to get this end result with hard winter vegetables. You can blanch them first, so they don't dry out in the oven before they're cooked through. Or use this method, in which vegetables that can tolerate high heat (mushrooms and wedges of red onion) are set around the edge of a rimmed baking sheet, while heartier pieces (carrots, cauliflower, baby potatoes) go into the center. The middle of the tray can also hold celery root, sweet potato, parsnips, rutabaga, turnip, and winter squashes. Sprinkle everything with oil but don't toss them at this point. Cover the center vegetables with a sheet of foil so the vegetables at the edges are exposed. Send the tray into a very hot oven. Use a heavy rimmed sheet that will not buckle in the oven, or cook them in a shallow roasting pan. This oven is set to 450 degrees, but if your oven runs hot, or has hot spots -- you know this from previous recipes when other foods bake unevenly -- turn the heat down 25 degrees. Then remove the foil, stir the vegetables gently, and return them to the oven. They take their time in the oven and you have to be patient to get lightly charred and deliciously sweet vegetables.
RECIPES
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Frostbite a Real Threat This Weekend with Bitterly Cold Temperatures

The weather is turning bitterly cold and we could see subzero temperatures this weekend, frostbite could be a real threat for people to be aware of. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says frostbite is when different body parts are freezing, which can lead to permanent body damage and possible amputation. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio the extremities that are the most susceptible to frostbite include the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. The beginning stages of frostbite include a reddish color and painful looking skin. The more advanced stages include white or yellowish-grey skin, with firm or a waxy texture and the infected body part will feel numb.
ENVIRONMENT
news4sanantonio.com

Winter fruit salad from the Cooking Mom

Winter fruit salads are made easy thanks to The Cooking Mom. Let us know if you try this one out at home!. 1 can (20 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained (or the segments from 3 to 4 fresh mandarin oranges or tangerines) Dressing:. 1 large orange (about 3/4 cup fresh juice)
RECIPES
purewow.com

20 Warm Salads That Will Help You Power through Winter’s Chilliest Days

You’re craving greens but it’s painfully cold out, and you can’t deal with another bowl of soup or sheet pan meal right now. Try one of these 20 warm salads that are filling, creative and cold-weather appropriate. Many of these star winter produce like kale, carrots and Brussels sprouts, so all the veggies will be at peak deliciousness. But most importantly, these salads will keep you cozy, because no one wants to eat a bowl of ice cold romaine in the middle of January.
RECIPES

