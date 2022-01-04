Bitter greens for the bitterly cold season

What you want to achieve when you roast vegetables is a tray of sweet pieces with caramelized edges. It can be difficult to get this end result with hard winter vegetables. You can blanch them first, so they don't dry out in the oven before they're cooked through. Or use this method, in which vegetables that can tolerate high heat (mushrooms and wedges of red onion) are set around the edge of a rimmed baking sheet, while heartier pieces (carrots, cauliflower, baby potatoes) go into the center. The middle of the tray can also hold celery root, sweet potato, parsnips, rutabaga, turnip, and winter squashes. Sprinkle everything with oil but don't toss them at this point. Cover the center vegetables with a sheet of foil so the vegetables at the edges are exposed. Send the tray into a very hot oven. Use a heavy rimmed sheet that will not buckle in the oven, or cook them in a shallow roasting pan. This oven is set to 450 degrees, but if your oven runs hot, or has hot spots -- you know this from previous recipes when other foods bake unevenly -- turn the heat down 25 degrees. Then remove the foil, stir the vegetables gently, and return them to the oven. They take their time in the oven and you have to be patient to get lightly charred and deliciously sweet vegetables.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO