Mental Health

Dr. Steven Lahr Talks About Ways To Improve Mental Health In The New Year

By Jonathan Cooper
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many benefits to making New Year resolutions. An increase in depression and anxiety has occurred due to the...

www.newson6.com

HuffingtonPost

22 Tiny Mental Health Habits That Can Improve Your Life In 2022

Another roller coaster year is coming to an end, and the lingering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have certainly taken a collective toll on our mental health. There’s no way to know what 2022 has in store for us, nor can self-care erase the grief, trauma or other challenges we may have endured over the last 12 months. But as we look toward the new year, we can adopt healthy new habits to help incrementally improve our days, even if just for a moment. Sometimes, that’s more than enough.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

5 Mental Health Goals for Trauma Survivors in the New Year

Many survivors struggle to move forward and make new goals due to a history of not feeling control over their own stories. Trauma survivors can empower themselves to push through wounds and create a new meaning to move forward. Some might need an extra push to engage in self-care during...
MENTAL HEALTH
blavity.com

2022 Is The Year Companies Must Get Real About DEIB And Mental Health Support

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. The last two years have been a tumultuous roller coaster as the world came to grips (and still continues to deal) with a global pandemic, racial injustices and political divide. In response, 2020 was the year companies began to put more focus on diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging (DEIB) programs and mental health support. While late, nevertheless it was good to see organizations held accountable for walking the walk on diversity and mental health. We are also starting to see greater awareness of how DEIB and mental health intersect — they are not mutually exclusive. You can’t talk about one without the other.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How addressing disinformation can improve mental health

For years, some mental health experts have warned that the rise of disinformation and so-called “fake news” can have a serious effect on mental health. It’s “often inflammatory in nature and can elicit feelings of anger, suspicion, anxiety, and even depression by distorting our thinking,” psychiatrist Dr. Vasilis Pozios told Psycom.
MENTAL HEALTH
Times Union

5 Ways Mental Fitness Apps Can Improve Your Quality of Life

Between an uneven economy and an ongoing pandemic with no clear end in sight, it can be difficult to get yourself in the right headspace. Even so, there are several apps at your fingertips ready to help improve your mental wellbeing. Here are five key ways that some of the top mental fitness apps can improve your life in 2021 and beyond.
CELL PHONES
ideastream.org

Tips to improve your mental health this holiday season

The holiday season can be full of joy and merriment, but it can also bring disappointments, arguments, and stress, said Phil Buck, a social worker for the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Expectations of the perfect holiday can be one of the main drivers of this stress, Buck said. “We work...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
foxbangor.com

Maine author shares tips to improve mental health

STATEWIDE — COVID-19 fatigue coupled with the uncertainty of the economy has had an impact on a lot of people’s mental health. Amy Morin, a Maine author and therapist, said there are many strategies to help strengthen one’s mental health in the new year. Morin, a native...
MAINE STATE
thearizona100.com

6 ways to improve employee mental wellbeing and satisfaction

In the age of the Great Resignation, retaining quality employees and maintaining a safe, healthy and positive work environment is crucial today. Luckily, more companies are now bringing mental health to the forefront of company culture. As an employer, here are six ways business to bolster your employees’ mental wellbeing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Climbing

Ten Simple Ways to Improve Your Mental Game Right Now

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Many climbers shy away from the subject of mental training, partly because the benefits can seem less tangible than those of physical training, and...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

How important is improving your mental health in order to improve your physical health?

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to improve my mental health! I am wondering what y’all think!. 5/10, it’s important but not as important as other things. If you have time, please leave a comment below explaining what has been most important in your journey to reaching your goals. I’m really interested in finding out what everybody’s game changers are! Thank you so much for voting!!!
MENTAL HEALTH
Parents Magazine

How to Talk to Kids About Active Shooter Drills, According to Mental Health Experts

A horrifying TikTok "challenge" added more fuel to the fiery conversation around school shootings and active shooter drills. Last month, students, teachers, and parents were dealing with the downstream effect of a TikTok school shooting challenge that dared kids to call in shooting or bombing threats on December 17. The...
KIDS
WSPA 7News

ASK THE EXPERT: Reaching mental health goals in the new year

It's the time of year where many people make a list of goals and resolutions to accomplish in the new year. As part of our "Ask The Expert" series, 7NEWS anchor Taylor Murray spoke with a psychiatrist about a healthy approach to goals and resolutions - and the importance of setting mental health goals, not just physical ones.
GREENVILLE, SC
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: Setting mental health goals for the new year

The New Year brings with it resolutions of all sorts, but one local psychologist said we should be thinking about mental health resolutions and setting goals. That's our topic in this “Maryland Peace of Mind”' segment. Joining us is Dr. La Keita Carter, psychologist and Owner and CEO of The Institute of Healing in Owings Mills.
MARYLAND STATE
Medical News Today

COVID-19: Can mental health experts help improve vaccine hesitancy?

Mental health professionals may be uniquely positioned to address a wide range of concerns, including vaccine hesitancy. This hesitancy must be overcome to boost vaccination rates and recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Without adequate vaccination, it is not possible to achieve herd immunity. Given that uptake of vaccines is...
MENTAL HEALTH

