ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Webb Telescope Checks Another Successful Marker, This Time 500,000 Miles From Earth

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After the fifth and final layer of sunshield was tight and secure, ground controllers celebrated, cheering and bumping...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
CNET

A big failed Russian rocket just came crashing back to Earth out of control

A Russian rocket fell to a watery resting place on Wednesday after an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The Persei booster was launched on Dec. 27 by the heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket for a test mission. However, the upper stage booster failed to enter the Earth's orbit as planned. Instead, it began inevitably being pulled back toward the atmosphere by Earth's gravity for an expected return to the surface in bits and pieces (if at all) on Wednesday afternoon, Pacific time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Science#Earth#Ariane#Cbs News#Space Com#Sunshield Assembly#Bearings#Springs#Gears#Northrop Grumman
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
brumpost.com

NASA said it was a meteor that shook the ground on New Year’s Day

Residents of Pittsburg got a shockingly loud noise that rattled and shook their homes during the late morning hours of New Year’s Day. NASA has however confirmed the cause of the mysterious event to be a celestial object from space. “Had it not been cloudy, the fireball would have...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Reaches Its Closest Point to the Sun in 2022

Approaching the Sun can surely be terrifying at one point. The star that supports all life forms on Earth can become our biggest foe if we approach it too much. Luckily for us, there’s no sign of such a thing ever happening. Earth is just going through its usual...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
dailygalaxy.com

A Planet Unlike Any in Our Solar System

“We’ve found very few planets like this in the habitable zone, and many fewer around a quiet star, so this is rare,” said astronomer Stephen Kane, at UC Riverside’s NASA-funded Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center about super-Earth rocky planet, dubbed TOI-270b, closely orbiting an M-dwarf star with 40% the mass of our Sun. The planet takes only 3.4 days to complete one orbit. “We don’t have a planet quite like this in our solar system.”
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Webb telescope sunshield successfully

The James Webb Space Telescope team has fully deployed the spacecraft’s 70-foot sunshield, a key milestone in preparing it for science operations. The sunshield — about the size of a tennis court at full size — was folded to fit inside the payload area of an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket’s nose cone prior to launch. The Webb team began remotely deploying the sunshield on Dec. 28, 2021, three days after launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope just passed a stunning milestone

As scientists and space fans breathlessly wait out the long deployment process for the next-gen James Webb Space Telescope, it's a good time to contemplate the achievements of the long-lived Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble just passed a wild milestone in its lifespan. "Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Russian rocket is in uncontrolled descent to Earth

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian rocket is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere Wednesday in an uncontrolled descent. Much of the rocket is expected to burn up as it plunges through the atmosphere, so there likely will not be major damage when it hits. According to Russia's state-run TASS news...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
708K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy