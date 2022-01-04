ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes left on cars in Florida warn people to leave if ‘woke’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Yorkers visiting Palm Beach weren’t given a warm welcome – instead some cars were plastered with fliers telling “woke” people to go home.

Palm Beach Police say the fliers were placed on cars with New York license plates over the weekend reading, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people – leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere as will we,” The Associated Press reported.

“Woke” is commonly used as an insult. In a Fox News interview last year, Donald Trump said that “being woke means you are a loser,” the AP reported.

In a statement, The Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News, “The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members. We looked into this issue and ultimately decided it was a non-criminal matter.”

At this point, no suspects have been identified.

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

