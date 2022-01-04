ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Meat exports shatter records

By U.S. Meat Export Federation
 1 day ago

October 2021 was another strong month for U.S. red-meat exports as beef export value continued to soar, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. October pork exports were less than 2020’s large total but year-to-date shipments remained slightly more than...

