CDD 4 supervisor to host question-and-answer session next week

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for their last regularly scheduled weekly meeting of 2021. The supervisors will convene at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 in the lower-level meeting room of the courthouse. One of the first items of business is a presentation from representatives of the Highway 30 Coalition in favor of conducting an economic survey regarding the primary east/west roadway between Highway 20 and Interstate 80. County Engineer, Zac Andersen, will then review updates from the Secondary Roads Department, followed by discussion and potential approval of a services agreement with the engineering firm contracted to conduct a spatial needs assessment at the courthouse, SEH, Inc. Other items on the agenda include the second reading of an ordinance establishing new election precinct boundaries, manure management annual updates, reports from committees and Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding requests from the Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) and Breda Day Care Center. Monday’s meeting is open to the public, and it is also available online via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely can be found included with this story on our website.
Comments / 0