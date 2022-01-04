CDD 4 supervisor to host question-and-answer session next week

I have been reading some of the recent Disciplinary Board decisions and some of them seem awfully harsh and punitive. Is there a change in the philosophy of punishment?. There is no question that some of the recent Disciplinary Board decisions sizzle. Some of them are very surprising, particularly with the tone. There was one case recently where a lawyer who had been practicing for over 40 years, and had no prior record, unfortunately harassed a woman he had dated for about a week after they stopped dating. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. He apologized. He then has been in treatment with both a psychiatrist and therapist for over two years. He had no prior disciplinary history. He was placed on interim suspension. The Hearing Committee recommended a year and a day suspension. The Disciplinary Board ordered a three-year suspension but denied any retroactivity to the one and a half years of interim suspension. The reason was they wanted to give more time for the respondent to reflect on what he did. This was a somewhat shocking result.

