I think we can all agree that we are all over this pandemic. In our heads and hearts, anyway. I hate wearing a mask, even though I know it's best for me and people around me. What really worries me though is the though of another shutdown. I don't know about you, but I remember the shutdown of 2020 and it was horrible. It cost people jobs, homes, and even lives.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO