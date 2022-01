In the running tally of ubiquitous trends this year, you might as well place baggy denim at the very top. While three-piece suits and cargo pants certainly have their respective spots on the most talked-about trends of 2021, baggy denim arguably trumped them all. With a little help from the current wave of 90's nostalgia and the widespread embrace of low-key dressing, loose cuts have become so pervasive it's almost impossible not to spot it everywhere you turn. When it's a staple this repeated, that's usually a good clue it's at least worth trying for yourself.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO