ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Care group chief: Set up volunteer army to help out homes and providers

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYCxu_0dcp1Jig00

A care group boss has called for the Government to set up an emergency volunteer army for social care amid fears that providers could run out of staff.

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents providers in York and north Yorkshire said the staffing challenge “is now at the worst it has been throughout the pandemic”.

Shortages are being fuelled by the rapid spread of Omicron, he said.

Mr Padgham first made the call for volunteer help in a letter to Health Secretary Sajid Javid in August, and has again written to him “as the situation is becoming desperate”.

The idea of a volunteer army for care, similar to that being set up to support the NHS, is a serious one and one that must be implemented immediately, before it is too late

Mike Padgham, ICG

He said he is hearing daily that some care homes and home care providers across England are struggling to operate properly due to shortages.

In his latest letter, he says the Government should appeal for retired nurses, doctors, and carers to come forward for checks and training so they can help struggling social care services.

It reads: “As you know, we need a fully functioning social care sector to ensure that NHS hospital care can function effectively and not be overwhelmed because people cannot be discharged to care settings.

“At the moment, that cannot be guaranteed and I fear the setting up of surge hubs is not a long-term solution as they too will be struggling for staff.

“I repeat my belief that we need the Government to quickly establish a volunteer task force to ease the crisis and ensure we can get through the winter.”

Separately to the letter, Mr Padgham said: “Care providers cannot go on as they are, or the amount and the standards of care are going to be under threat and compromised.

“The idea of a volunteer army for care, similar to that being set up to support the NHS, is a serious one and one that must be implemented immediately, before it is too late.”

The Government has announced an extra £60 million for local authorities to support the adult social care response to coronavirus in January.

This is on top of existing funding to prevent infections and provide testing, a recruitment campaign, and a £162.5 million fund to help providers recruit and retain staff over the coming months.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We appreciate the incredible efforts of adult social care staff throughout the pandemic and have provided record funding and support to boost the workforce during this difficult time.

“In the past 12 months we have made almost £600 million available specifically for recruitment and retention, launched recruitment campaigns and expanded the Health and Care Visa scheme.

“We have also committed £500 million to assist with staff training, qualifications and support as part of the £5.4 billion from the Health and Social Care Levy.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hospitals unable to discharge healthy patients due to care shortage

Grandmother-of-two Janice McDonald remembers little of the fall that caused her to be admitted to hospital. Janice, 74, was in the kitchen when it happened. "I opened my eyes and it was horrendous, I couldn't move, nothing," she said. Janice lives alone in a three-bedroom house in Cardiff. She said...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
wsiu.org

New law will help healthcare providers volunteer as EMTs

Starting on January first, health care providers will be able to work as EMTs without undergoing additional medical training. Representative Daniel Swanson sponsored the law after hearing from fire chiefs who had medical professionals hoping to volunteer during the pandemic. He said he hopes it will help support EMS services in rural areas.
HEALTH
The Independent

NHS plans for ‘mini-Nightingale’ hospitals in car parks in battle against Omicron

NHS hospitals have been asked if they can host temporary “field” hospitals amid fears over bed capacity as Omicron admissions rise. Senior NHS sources have said all hospitals nationally have been asked if they could host these temporary facilities, which could be run like “mini-Nightingale hospitals” in their car parks.However, several trust leaders said it was not clear how these temporary hospitals would be actually be used and that it was highly unlikely the NHS would be able to staff them.The Nightingale hospitals were large field hospitals built in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cumbria, Exeter, Harrogate and Manchester during the first...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS reservists scheme to expand to 20,000

The NHS’ “reservist” volunteer scheme is set to be rolled out nationwide this year, expanding to 20,000 volunteers recruited.Pilot tests of the NHS Reserve Programme have seen 17,000 reservists recruited already, while 3,000 more are in the process of being recruited.Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said the programme had seen thousands of former NHS staff offer their support for the scheme.“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked with the NHS to boost capacity and ensure we have the right people with the right skills in the right places,” he said.“We’ve seen thousands of former NHS staff...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Army#Home Care#Icg#Omicron#Nhs
The Independent

Rules on isolating hospital patients are ‘crippling healthcare’, experts say

Rules on isolating people who are the contacts of confirmed Covid cases are clogging up hospital beds and “crippling healthcare”, some NHS experts have said.Present guidance to the NHS says that inpatients who are known to have been exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case while in hospital must be isolated or grouped together with other similarly exposed patients until 14 days after their last exposure if they remain in hospital.This applies to all patients, irrespective of whether they have been fully vaccinated or had a previous Covid infection.The same rule applies if the patient is discharged to a care home...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Surgeries delayed at 17 hospitals in Manchester as 999 callers told to make own way to AE

Seventeen hospitals in Greater Manchester have been forced to pause non-urgent surgeries amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the region. Hospitals - including Manchester Royal Infirmary, Salford Royal and North Manchester General - have been affected.The Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership called the move a “temporary measure” that would not affect cancer and urgent care treatment including cardiac surgery, vascular surgery and transplantation. Some 15 per cent of staff in the Greater Manchester region are off sick with the virus or isolating, while one in five people in some hospitals have Covid-19. Fiona Noden, lead for elective...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

More than 90 care home operators in England declare red alert over staffing

Care operators are facing acute staffing shortages caused by Omicron with more than 90 declaring a “red” alert, which means staffing ratios have been breached. Over 11,000 care home workers are off for Covid reasons, according to internal health system staffing data seen by the Guardian. One of the UK’s largest private operators, Barchester, is dealing with outbreaks in 105 of its 250 homes. It said that rules meaning homes with Covid cannot accept hospital discharges will cause backlogs in the already struggling NHS.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Army
Shropshire Star

Care staff shortages mean vulnerable adults in ‘lockdown by another name’

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services said providers were reporting workforce absences of between 5% and 10%. Some of the most vulnerable people in society are experiencing “lockdown by another name” as care staff shortages mean they are increasingly unable to fully live their lives, a social care boss has said.
HEALTH
The Independent

Heart attack patients told to get lift to hospital receiving ‘unacceptable’ care, health minister admits

Patients with suspected heart attacks who have been told to get a lift to hospital are receiving unacceptable care, a health minister has admitted.Gillian Keegan has ordered an investigation into the action taken by North East ambulance service – because Omicron has hit its staff levels – even as the government ruled out further Covid restrictions.“That doesn’t sound to me like that’s an acceptable approach,” the health minister said, as she claimed more ambulance crews are in operation than ever before.“People should be able to get an ambulance if they have a heart attack and that’s why we’ve put...
HEALTH
The Independent

Health trusts urge patients to leave hospitals as soon as they are able

Patients have been reminded of the importance of leaving acute hospitals as soon as they are deemed fit for discharge, with health services under extreme pressure from Covid-19.Health trusts across Northern Ireland have asked for the full co-operation of patients, their families and carers on the matter.The Northern Health and Social Care Trust warned that the situation in hospitals could worsen over the next month to six weeks.Wendy Magowan, director of operations at the Northern Trust, said: “We are communicating directly with patients on the importance of timely discharge – both for their own wellbeing and to ensure that as...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Now 20 NHS trusts declare 'critical incidents' amid Covid staffing crisis as doctors call for 'outdated' infection control rules to be eased because they are 'crippling' hospitals

NHS trusts have now declared a 'critical incident' amid staggering staffing shortages caused by the rapid spread of Omicron, as medics called for infection control rules to be loosened to increase capacity. The Prime Minister's official spokesperson said more than 20 of England's 137 trusts — 15 per cent of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS staff ‘reduced to tears’ by Covid shortages

NHS workers in England have been “reduced to tears” by staff shortages caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Royal College of Nursing has said.RCN director for England Patricia Marquis said the Government needs to be “honest” with the public about the pressure being put on the health service, adding that patient care is being impacted.“Pressures are coming at staff from all angles, and it is important government is honest with the public about the state the NHS and social care is in at the moment as well as give an honest assessment as to why we are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

416K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy