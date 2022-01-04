Roland Teams Up with Disney Music Group to Premiere A Cappella Singing Sensation DCappella’s New Single “Prince Ali” During CES 2022 Digital

1 of 2

Roland, a leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, and electronic musical instrument gear, is proud to announce it has teamed up with Disney Music Group in support of their a cappella sensation DCappella and the world premiere of their new single “Prince Ali,” a pioneering take on the Aladdin classic, blending DCappella’s vocal precision with groundbreaking electronic effects made possible by Roland’s technology. The group, along with its co-founder, the notable Pitch Perfect on-site vocal producer and music director, Deke Sharon, created the single using the popular BOSS RC-505 tabletop looper, Roland SP-404 sampler and Roland VT-4 Vocal Transformer. The Roland + Disney Music Group collaboration highlights Roland’s dedication to the artists and producers who rely on Roland and BOSS products to create exceptional music and marks Roland’s first collaboration of many with Disney Music Group.

Roland and Disney Music Group first began working together when DCappella’s Antonio Fernandez sought technical guidance from Roland during the pre-production of “Prince Ali.”

Said Fernandez, “This Roland gear is a game-changer, leveling up what’s possible in the a cappella world.”

Roland has since supported the group, whose renowned beatboxer Fernandez, alongside music director Deke Sharon depended on Roland’s SP-404 sampler and VT-4 Vocal Transformer as well as a BOSS RC-505 looper to create DCappella’s unique take on the classic Disney song.

“When guitars went electronic a new sound was born, and now we’re blending DCappella’s modern a cappella technique with Roland’s incredible effects, resulting in a mind-blowing new vocal sound,” said Deke Sharon, DCappella’s co-creator, music director, arranger, and producer.

Brian Alli, Roland’s vice president of artist relations, added, “Roland is honored to work with DCappella and the team at Disney Music Group. This is our first time collaborating with Disney Music Group, and we are thrilled our sampler, looper and vocal transformer gear was chosen to create this exciting new single from such a talented group of musicians. Special engagements are already under discussion between Roland and Disney Music Group for future exciting events together.”

The “Prince Ali” music video and single will premiere on DisneyMusicVEVO January 5, 2022, at 12:00AM ET at the link here.

For the press kit, including hi-resolution images, click here. To learn more about Roland’s products, visit Roland.com.

About DCappella

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring seven world-class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the “American Idol” stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan. Contemporary a cappella pioneer Deke Sharon is the group’s co-creator, music director, arranger, and album producer.

About DMG

Disney Music Group is home to Hollywood Records, Walt Disney Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels’ genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Sofia Carson, American Idol winner Laine Hardy, TINI Stoessel, Dreamers, Olivia Holt, Joywave, Breaking Benjamin, Bea Miller, DCappella, almost monday, Scarypoolparty and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world – from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, including the chart-topping “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Mulan,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “WandaVision,” “The Mandalorian,” Oscar®-winning “Coco” and “Moana” soundtracks, the Oscar and Grammy®-winning “Frozen” soundtrack, and the Oscar-winning “Soul” score. Recent titles include “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Encanto” and 20 th Century’s “West Side Story.” DMG has a rich catalog with a lasting legacy that has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films like “Snow White,” “Star Wars,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as artists like Annette Funicello, and beloved classic songs like “It’s a Small World.” DMG produces the Disney For Scores podcast series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits

About Roland Corporation

For nearly 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer.

