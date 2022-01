The Lima Symphony Orchestra brings the music of the fab four alive, to help people say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022. After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the symphony brought back their New Year’s Eve Pop’s concert. Joining them on stage was the Classical Music Tour to perform some classic Beatles tunes. The New Year’s Eve concert is the mid-point for the Symphony’s season, and what has made this year different from last year was one key ingredient, a live audience.

LIMA, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO