The start of the new year means a fresh chance for yield-seeking investors to get in on one of the easiest market strategies in the book:. Investment manager Michael B. O'Higgins popularized the idea in his 1991 book Beating the Dow. And it doesn't get much simpler: At the beginning of the year, buy the 10 highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average components in equal amounts. Hold them until the end of the year. Rinse. Repeat.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO