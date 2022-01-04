ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown Again Complain About Violent Criminals On Electronic Monitoring, Say 200 More CPD Detectives Will Come On This Year

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oc0ok_0dcoz7FZ00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police this year will be adding 200 more detectives while focusing on fighting gangs and illegal gun trafficking, while also focusing on the root causes of crime, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday.

Brown said in 2022, 200 new detectives will be brought on in an effort to improve the clearance rate for crimes. A total of 100 new detectives are already under training, while plans are under way to promote another 100 officers to detective for a total of 1,300 detectives, Brown said.

Brown added that additional POD cameras and license plate reader technology be mounted on city streets – with a comprehensive plan to monitor expressway exits and exits, as well as all neighborhoods, including retail corridors.

The CPD is also expanding neighborhood policing, and Brown stated a goal of 1.5 million positive interactions with the public. He said the goal is “building trust, getting out of the squad car, getting out from behind the desk.”

Recruitment efforts also play a role in the CPD’s 2022 plan, Brown said. The department received 7,200 applications from people hoping to become police officers in 2021, and hopes to double the number of applications this year.

Meanwhile, without naming any names, Brown and Lightfoot also took aim at Cook County officials – claiming as they have many times before that violent criminals being let out on electronic monitoring has made the city more dangerous.

Mayor Lightfoot said a total of 2,300 “violent, dangerous people” were let out on the streets on bond last year. These people are charged with crimes such as attempted, murder, kidnapping, carjacking, and sexual assault, the mayor said.

Chicago Police last year arrested 133 people – many of them wearing ankle bracelets – who committed another violent crime while out on electronic monitoring with no community supervision, Lightfoot said.

The result, Mayor Lightfoot said, is that violent criminals do not believe there are any consequences for their actions, the mayor said.

Mayor Lightfoot called on the public to tell Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans and Cook County Board commissioners that “enough is enough.”

“We are sending a message to them that they are free to go about their business” and commit violent crimes “again and again and again.”

The mayor said there are 90 people charged with murder who are out of custody on electronic monitoring now.

Mayor Lightfoot said she supports bail reform – on the grounds that the Cook County Jail should not be a debtors’ prison, and people should not held in jail just because they can’t afford bail. But that does not mean dangerous, violent criminals should be allowed to walk free while waiting trial, Lightfoot said.

“It is mind-blowing when you think about what has happened under the moniker of criminal justice reform,” Mayor Lightfoot said, “That is not criminal justice reform. What that is, is making our streets more dangerous.”

The superintendent also had a message for those who have committed shootings, carjackings, smash-and-grab retail thefts, and other crimes.

“You think you’re just going to get away with that? We’re coming after you. We’re going to hold you accountable, and we want to keep you in jail.” Brown said.

Mayor Lightfoot said in 2021, too many Chicago residents felt like they could become crime victims.

“We cannot live in a world where residents of neighborhoods feel like the gangs and the violent, dangerous people have control; where they fear – those residents fear the gangs, and that they think we have lost control,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “And unfortunately, that is sadly true in too many neighborhoods.”

The mayor called for a stronger effort to “take the heart out of illegal gun trafficking” and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people “who don’t care about who they kill, harm, or maim.”

Mayor Lightfoot noted that 76 Chicago Police officers were shot or shot at in 2021. Officer Ella French was shot and killed.

The mayor said dedicated gun teams will work to seize illegal guns and find and cut off sources and supplies – as they are already doing now. She said the CPD will lean into partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with other federal agencies and state, county, and local law enforcement.

Mayor Lightfoot also said a focus this year will be a crackdown on predatory gangs.

“In too many neighborhoods, gangs are targeting young boys – young boys with promise, young boys with a whole history and opportunity in front of them,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “But they’re targeting them with false promises of wealth, an easy life, and a sense of purpose and belonging.”

Mayor Lightfoot called on the City Council to debate and pass and the Victims’ Justice Ordinance, which would seize cash and assets from gang members. She also said police will expand the number of officers involved in fighting gangs.

But while going after guns and gangs is necessary as a short game, a long game of focusing on the root causes of crime in Chicago is also necessary, Mayor Lightfoot said. She noted that spikes and troughs in violent crime in Chicago have been the norm in Chicago since the 1970s, and changing that trend will take more than just massive law enforcement resources.

Lightfoot noted that she has pushed the City Council to pass a 2022 budget with $1.2 billion in investments – the vast majority of which will go toward things like affordable housing, mental health care, and support for young people and families.

She said city government cannot undertake these efforts alone – calling on faith leaders, community organizations, the philanthropic community, and businesses to take part.

The mayor called for building “a bridge to a peaceful Chicago that has eluded us for the past 50-plus years.”

Lightfoot emphasized that gangs and guns are a common enemy for all Chicagoans, “but another common enemy that we cannot forget is poverty.”

Increased officer wellness efforts, and other means of building community trust, will also be on the agenda this year.

Comments / 33

WILLIAM STEVENS
1d ago

They are playing the blame game. How about admitting that the number of police officers in Chicago are dangerously low and they are in no position to bring those numbers up to where they should be any time in the near future.

Reply
8
meballsache
1d ago

Root cause? Letting violent felons back on the street. Root cause? How about lack of parenting? No daddy. It’s the CULTURE

Reply(1)
11
can’t change Mother Nature
1d ago

Lightfoot doesn’t care about crime and is doing nothing about it. Why she should not be ever elected again. Brown right they arrest criminals Foxx puts back on street and Lightfoot excuse they are poverty stricken. No excuses for doing violent acts of crime.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Classes Canceled For Chicago Public Schools Again On Thursday; Mayor Lightfoot Says Unfair Labor Practices Complaint Has Been Filed Against Union

By Dana Kozlov and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said Wednesday evening that there is “no choice” but to cancel classes again on Thursday. This follows a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union to go to virtual learning amid a COVID-19 surge – which prompted Martinez also to cancel classes Wednesday and which he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are also characterizing as an illegal walkout. Answering a question from CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar Wednesday evening, Mayor Lightfoot also confirmed than an unfair labor practices complaint has been filed. But where it goes depends...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State Lawmaker Frustrated With Violent Crime In Albany Park After Bullet Narrowly Misses 7-Year-Old Girl Who Was Doing Her Homework; ‘It Is A War Zone’

CHICAGO (CBS) — A war zone. That’s how a state lawmaker describes a North Side neighborhood where bullets flew through a family’s window—narrowly missing a 7-year-old girl. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas is searching for solutions to the violence in Albany Park. Dario Agudo says his daughter was finishing homework Sunday night when a bullet missed her by inches. “It’s kinda scary,” he said. “If that was me sitting down right here, that was gonna hit my head.” Agudo’s newly installed security camera captured the gunshots. Now the family is looking to move out of their home of 20 years. “I totally believe, like, when it’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Over 30 Catalytic Converter Thefts Within Month On West Side Prompt Community Alert

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning of more than a dozen catalytic converter thefts on the West Side. There have been 32 incidents since December 7. Most of them are happening overnight in the 4th District near Oak Park and Garfield Park. Three to four people work to raise the vehicle and then cut the converter. Mitsubishi Outlanders were most targeted vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mom Carjacked While Waiting To Pick Up Child From School In Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A mother got carjacked Wednesday afternoon while waiting to pick up her child from school in Oak Park. Oak Park police said the woman was parked on the north side of Washington Boulevard outside Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, 325 S. Kenilworth Ave. around 3:20 p.m. The woman said two men got out of a black sedan nearby and came up to her car. One of the men pulled a gun and ordered the woman out of her car, police said. A carjacker then got into the woman’s car and drove off west on Washington Boulevard, while the other carjacker left in the black sedan they pulled up in. The woman ran to the school’s front office, and the school called police, according to a notice sent to parents. The woman was not hurt, and the students and staff were safe inside the school at the time, the notice said. Oak Park police were investigating late Wednesday.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Attorney Says Lyft Failed To Help Rideshare Driver Whose Car Was Fired Upon, And Who Was Then Beaten At His Passengers’ Destination

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver experienced a terrifying ride recently as he was caught in the middle of gunfire and screams. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, the targets of the gunfire were the passengers in the back seat of the driver’s very own car. The Lyft driver was bruised in the face and now refuses to get back behind the wheel. Although a few weeks have gone by, an attorney said the driver is still too shaken to talk publicly about what happened. But the driver and the attorney believe Lyft did not follow through on its promise to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Women Shot In Moving Car In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young women were shot and wounded Tuesday night while driving in Auburn Gresham. At 7:35 p.m., the two women were traveling in a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Halsted Street when an unknown vehicle followed them and crashed into a fixed object, police said. Someone in the car that crashed then got out and started shooting at the women, police said. One woman, 21, was shot in the left hand, while the other, 18, was shot in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday, and detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Liquor, Cash Stolen During Break In At Uptown Liquor Store

CHIACGO (CBS)– Thieves target a liquor store in Uptown early Tuesday morning. According to Chicago police, a front window was shattered at a business located in the 4400 block of North Broadway Avenue just after 3 a.m. Police said liquor and an unknown amount of cash were taken. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older

by Asal Rezaei and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago and most of the Cook County suburbs, as a vaccination mandate goes into effect. In Chicago and most of suburban Cook County, restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and anywhere else that serves food and drinks will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older. If you’re 16 or older you also must show ID that matches your vaccination card. Many restaurant owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they have been prepared, but others wish they had more time to prepare...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Shoe Sale In Humboldt Park; Shooter In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while buying shoes from another man in Humboldt Park Tuesday night. Police said the victim met with an 18-year-old man selling a pair of shoes in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 8:45 p.m. As the victim reached for his money, the seller pulled out a gun and shot the man in the shoulder. The victim is a carry conceal holder and shot back, hitting the gunman in the hand. Police arrested the 18-year-old man, but no charges have been filed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Releases Never-Before-Seen Video To The CBS 2 Investigators, Hoping Viewers Can Help Solve The Murder Of Chris Urbina

CHICAGO (CBS) — Video shows a victim being led to his death. A dad at a playground desperately dialing 911. The distinctive getaway car.  The Cook County Sheriff’s office released that never-before-seen surveillance video of a homicide case to the CBS 2 Investigators, hoping that you, our viewers, can help solve this case. An Unexpected Crime Scene  It was a warm August day – children scurried about the playground, a family sought shade under a gazebo, people picnicked throughout the park.  Typical summertime festivities transpired until two men went down a wooded path, just 100 yards from where these children and families romped about.  Shortly...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Brett Dimick Has Been Indicted In Wrigleyville Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman, But Survivor Doesn’t Feel Comforted

CHICAGO (CBS) — We first told you about the horrifying hit-and-run crash in Wrigleyville back in August – two young women were struck at the corner of Addison and Fremont streets, and one of them died. Now, four months later, the man behind the wheel of the BMW that hit the young women has been indicted by a grand jury. On Tuesday night, the survivor of the hit-and-run told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that the driver’s arrest gives her little comfort. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 was a beautiful summer’s day that turned to horror a city block east of Wrigley...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS Cancels Classes Wednesday After CTU Votes To Return To Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS)– Classes are canceled at Chicago Public Schools Wednesday. This means there will be no in-person or remote instruction. The announcement came late Tuesday night from CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez, hours after the the Chicago Teachers Union voted in favor of going remote. Classes cancelled at all Chicago Public Schools today. The district made the late decision after the CTU voted in favor of remote learning. School buildings are still technically open today. Breakfast and lunch will be available for students from 9am to 12pm. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zf3rvtMq10 — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) January 5, 2022 Martinez says they are working on a plan to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Chicago Mayor#Carjacking#Cpd
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Release Statement From Family Of Fallen Bradley Officer Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police released a statement Monday on behalf of the family of fallen Bradley officer, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. In the statement, the family expressed how she believed in people and was focused on understanding people’s true needs and not forcing authority. “To her – the job was about making her community safe for everyone, she believed – and stated, “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.” Meaning – if you have statutory grounds to arrest a person, tow their car, or fine them, doesn’t mean you should.” The family described Rittmanic as a published poet and amateur photographer...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Police Issue Alert Of Scammers Using Fake GoFundMe Accounts Using Name Of Fallen Bradley Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Police issued a warning to be aware of fake GoFundMe accounts using the name of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic who was killed last week in the line of duty. Sgt. Rittmanic, 44, was shot and killed, her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was listed in critical condition after responding to a call of dogs barking in a parked car at the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 in Bradley, Illinois. Bradley Police issued a Facebook post warning of scammers using the fake accounts. “There have been several Go Fund Me fundraisers posted by supposed family members...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

After They Piled Up At FedEx Dropboxes, Many CPS Students’ COVID-19 Tests Rendered ‘Invalid’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Testing, lines, positive, negative – words we all probably heard way too much over the winter holiday. There is no denying that we are in the middle of another COVID surge. So how do we move forward? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey on Monday dug into testing troubles for Chicago Public Schools kids. We have learned nearly 25,000 students’ test kits could not be processed. Several parents received notices about weather= and holiday-related shipping issues, which meant the tests they gave their kids and dropped off at FedEx locations last week were worthless by the time they got to the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

6 Dead, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people are dead and 25 others are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago. Three of the victims was under the age of 18, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed In Englewood. Police said the boy was sitting on a bed in the rear bedroom of a home with several other people in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street around 11:25 p.m., when a man fired a gun, striking the boy in the chest. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Thornton Township Supervisor Frank Zuccarelli Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — South suburban residents on Monday were mourning the loss of longtime leader Frank Zuccarelli. Zuccarelli was supervisor and Democratic committeeman in Thornton Township, and chairman of the board of South Suburban College. He died Monday afternoon at his home in South Holland after a battle with cancer. Frank Zuccarelli (Credit: Thornton Township) “We mourn the sudden loss of our friend Frank Zuccarelli,” South Holland Mayor Don A. De Graff said in a news release. “He has been a faithful and devoted leader for decades.” Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Supervisor Frank...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Investigate Carjacking In Fulton River District; No One Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating a carjacking in the city’s Fulton River District Sunday night. Around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, a 52-year-old man was standing outside a restaurant when someone walked up and took car keys from a key box. When the man confronted him, the thief threatened him with a gun and drove off. No one was hurt. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘I’m Not Prepared’: CPS Parents Concerned About CTU Vote And Whether Kids Will Stay Home Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — As parents await the CTU vote Tuesday night and what it means for Wednesday, thousands of Chicago families are left in limbo. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports from Ogden Elementary with what parents are saying. The domino effect here is real and wide ranging. Parents left to restart home school operations, reconfigure their jobs and answer the tough questions that they still don’t have answers for. Two days back from break and Chris Hartzol isn’t sure when his son will back in front of first grade teachers at Ogden Elementary. “I’m not prepared, I did hear about it in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot, Killed In Parked Car In West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the West Pullman community. At 6:15 p.m., the 20-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street when someone began shooting, and she was struck in the head. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy