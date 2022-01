The Biden administration is moving ahead with its promise to ban oil and gas leasing around New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon—a site considered sacred to area tribes. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management is proposing to withdraw about 351,000 acres of federal minerals from leasing and mining within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico, according to a Federal Register public inspection notice published Wednesday.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO