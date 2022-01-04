Big data-related deals in the pharmaceutical industry decreased in H1 2021

Some economists believe that pandemic emergencies will last for decades if investment rates in vaccinations and vaccine technology are not dramatically raised. Umair Haque, director of Havas Media Lab and head of Bubblegeneration, a strategy lab that helps discover strategic innovation, shared an article on how a miniscule investment is required to vaccinate the entire world from the Covid-19 disease. Calling 2022 as the age of chaos, Haque highlights how leaders are now running scared and are bewildered as Covid-19 trickles into another year of virus surge, inflation, and supply chain bottlenecks. This is a result of them treating the symptoms instead of the causes that has clearly not worked, he adds.

