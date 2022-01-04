ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Big data-related deals in the pharmaceutical industry decreased in H1 2021

By Saywah Mahmood
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig data-related deals made up 1.8% of all deals announced in the pharmaceutical sector in the first six months of 2021. This represents no change from the figure of 1.8% in the last six months of 2020...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

siliconangle.com

Big-data analytics firm Alteryx buys rival Trifacta in $400M deal

Big-data analytics company Alteryx Inc. revealed today that it’s buying the cloud-based “data wrangling” technology specialist Trifacta Inc. for $400 million in cash. The acquisition is aimed at helping Alteryx accelerate its own journey to the cloud and bring it access to more enterprise buyers. Alteryx sells...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

PayFit Raises $276M to Transform HR Technology

PayFit, a payroll and human resources management solution for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised 254 million euros ($276 million), a record-breaking amount for the Paris-based firm, the company announced on Thursday (Jan. 6). The funding round was led by General Atlantic, the New York-based growth equity firm, with...
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals seeks FDA EUA for Zyesami to treat Covid-19

NRx Pharmaceuticals has sought emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Zyesami (aviptadil) to treat critical Covid-19 individuals. The company submitted an application seeking authorisation for the therapy in patients who are at immediate mortality risk from respiratory failure regardless of treatment with approved medicines such as Remdesivir.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cheddar News

What Emerald X $120M Acquisition of MJBizDaily Means for Future of Cannabis Industry

Events and media company Emerald X has acquired Colorado-based news company Marijuana Business Daily for $120 million, which includes the live business conference, MJBizCon. David Doft, chief financial officer at Emerald X, and Chris Walsh, CEO at MJBizDaily, joined Cheddar to talk about the deal and what it means for the growth of the legal cannabis industry. As cannabis becomes more mainstream, Walsh noted that part of the industry's growth will come from major corporations that now "feel more comfortable" conducting business with the industry.
COLORADO STATE
rockproducts.com

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Establish Big Data Platform

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group will build a big data platform for the group’s core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore engineering, in partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc., a big data analytics company. The two parties also decided to consider establishing a joint venture to promote the big data platform business in the mid- to long-term.
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Mobilising vaccine investments vital – leading macroeconomic influencers

Some economists believe that pandemic emergencies will last for decades if investment rates in vaccinations and vaccine technology are not dramatically raised. Umair Haque, director of Havas Media Lab and head of Bubblegeneration, a strategy lab that helps discover strategic innovation, shared an article on how a miniscule investment is required to vaccinate the entire world from the Covid-19 disease. Calling 2022 as the age of chaos, Haque highlights how leaders are now running scared and are bewildered as Covid-19 trickles into another year of virus surge, inflation, and supply chain bottlenecks. This is a result of them treating the symptoms instead of the causes that has clearly not worked, he adds.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

mPharma Raises $35M to Expand Healthcare Access in Africa

Ghana-based health tech startup mPharma has raised $35 million to build a chain of community pharmacies across Africa as it races to be the primary healthcare service provider for millions, TechCrunch reported Wednesday (Jan. 5). Co-founder and CEO Gregory Rockson told the news organization that the new funding will be...
SOFTWARE
blooloop.com

Vennersys harnesses the power of data for the attractions industry

Vennersys, the integrated ticketing, retail and visitor management company, is helping visitor attractions to be prepared and to plan ahead for the coming year, thanks to its VenposCloud software. While 2020 saw a 65% drop in visitor numbers on the previous year due to the pandemic, there were already signs of recovery last summer. Now, it’s vital that operators make the right strategic decisions for 2022, and for this, data is a key tool.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

AI startup Fractal becomes unicorn with $360 million investment from TPG

The new financing round valued the 21-year-old startup “at well north of $1 billion,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group chief executive at Fractal, in an interview with TechCrunch. TPG invested in the startup through its TPG Capital Asia, its Asia-focused private equity platform. The new round, which brings the startup’s all-time raise to about $685 million, involves some secondary share purchase as well.
BUSINESS
cbs17

Experian data breach industry forecast for 2022

With so many vulnerabilities, it can be difficult to discern what may be the biggest cyber threats. Experian’s 9th Annual Data Breach Industry Forecast reveals their predictions for the five areas most likely to be targeted for cyberattacks in 2022, running the gamut from the cyberdemic 2.0 to natural disasters and supply chain issues and even our physical infrastructure and beyond.
ECONOMY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ImmunityBio and Amyris conclude Covid-19 vaccine commercialisation JV

ImmunityBio and Amyris have concluded a joint venture (JV) agreement that was announced earlier to speed up the marketing of a next-generation vaccine for Covid-19. The companies, which signed the 50:50 arrangement in November last year, merged their key vaccine technology and production expertise through the JV. On concluding the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Competition for cybersecurity growing fierce as cyberattacks increase

Major cyberattacks such as those on SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline have led to intense competition for companies to recruit top-notch cybersecurity talent. According to a 2021 compensation data report from IANS Research and Artico Search, market values and salary increases for chief information security officers are on the rise as the demand increases.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

FinTech Automation Partners with Finicity to Use Open Banking Data on Infrastructure-as-a-Service Offering

Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform FinTech Automation (FTA) signed an agreement with Mastercard company Finicity on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to access consumer information for secure account validation and ownership when opening new accounts. Consumers can now connect their primary accounts to deposit funds into a new investment account, which will minimize risk by...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Orange Invests in the ‘Move Capital I’ Venture Capital Fund to Support European B2B Technology Companies

Orange, via its holding company Orange Digital Investment, is investing in the ‘Move Capital I’ fund, a Kepler Cheuvreux Invest “Tech Growth” fund that supports future B2B champions of European tech. Move Capital is active in the fields of digital technology: IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Industry 4.0.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

CBRE Investment snaps up $4.9B global logistics real estate portfolio

In one of the largest industrial real estate transactions in history, CBRE Investment Management, an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, the world’s biggest commercial real estate company, is buying up a $4.9 billion portfolio of logistics properties from Hillwood Investment Properties, a real estate business founded by Ross Perot Jr.
REAL ESTATE

