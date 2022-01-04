ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolve to Go Vegan in January! Mellow Mushroom Rolls into 2022 with New Vegan Pizzas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
With the new year and a renewed focus on health, Mellow Mushroom, the originators of hand-tossed, stone-baked classic Southern pizza, is adding two new limited time only vegan pizzas to their menu featuring Follow Your Heart® Dairy-Free Cheeses. The launch comes in support of Veganuary, which encourages people to try vegan for the month of January and beyond with the goal of helping to protect the planet and improve human health.

A plant-based diet can improve your health and support environmental sustainability. Mellow Mushroom has partnered with leading plant-based pioneer, Follow Your Heart, and nonprofit Veganuary to encourage consumers to take the one month pledge. And they’re making it easy by offering delicious vegan pies, vegan toppings, and by adding to the existing online Mellow Mushroom vegan menu.

“Mellow Mushroom is delighted to partner with Follow Your Heart to create two new vegan pies just in time for Veganuary,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “Mellow Mushroom has long embraced veganism and other dietary lifestyle choices and needs, including offering certified gluten-free pies.”

Mellow Mushroom has created two new vegan pies that satisfy the taste buds of pizza lovers and vegans alike. The pies are meatless and packed with healthy veggies and herbs -- developed in collaboration with Follow Your Heart, a producer of high-quality dairy-free cheeses and other plant-based foods.

  • The “Miss Mushroom” pizza features spinach, minced garlic, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, chives, Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella, and Follow Your Heart Vegan Feta Crumbles.
  • The “Greek Goddess” pizza features roasted tomatoes, minced garlic, kalamata olives, and caramelized onions, Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella, and Follow Your Heart Vegan Feta Crumbles.

“Follow Your Heart is excited to partner with Mellow Mushroom on these delicious new pizzas featuring our rich and creamy Vegan Mozzarella and Feta Crumbles and to encourage people to try eating vegan for the month of January,” said Lauren Kahner, Director of Marketing for Follow Your Heart.

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.

About Follow Your Heart

For more than 50 years, Follow Your Heart has established itself as a leader in the dairy-free, plant-based industry. Committed to environmentally sustainable business practices, Follow Your Heart manufactures its products in its Los Angeles-based solar-powered facility called Earth Island® which has been distinguished as Platinum-level Zero Waste certified, the highest possible status, under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification system. Follow Your Heart’s signature products include Vegenaise®, Dairy-Free Cheeses, VeganEgg®, Salad Dressings, Cream Cheese, and Sour Cream, all of which are naturally dairy-, gluten- and cholesterol-free and made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.

About Veganuary

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2021 campaign, more than 500,000 people took our pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched in our key campaign countries. For more information, visit: https://veganuary.com/.

