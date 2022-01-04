ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Washington Football Team won't pick fan-favorite as new team name

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – It has been nearly two years since the Washington NFL franchise dropped a name and logo it had carried for 87 years. In less than a month, the team will unveil its new identity. While we won’t know the new name and logo until...

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

