NBA

Hornets Fail to Close Out Wizards on the Road

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a would have, should have kind of ending for the Charlotte Hornets' Monday night trip to the nation's capital. Through three quarters of play, the Hornets held a 90-84 lead but it was the opening minutes of the fourth and final quarter that put Charlotte in a tough...

Sports
