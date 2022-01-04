ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ASUS Announces "World's First 42-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor"

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleASUS is ready for CES 2022 this year and has a full crop of gaming products it’s announcing as part of its ROG lineup, including the ROG Swift PG42UQ gaming monitor. According to ASUS, this is the world’s first OLED gaming monitor in a 42-inch size. Which is a pretty prestigious...

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This gorgeous 65-inch OLED TV is $300 off at Best Buy right now

It’s not often that you find great OLED TV deals, so when Best Buy lowered this 65-inch LG Class C1 by $300 down to $1,799.99, you know it’s worth checking out. If you’re not familiar with what an OLED TV is, it’s essentially a technology that allows each pixel to light itself rather than relying on a backlight. This ultimately means that OLED screens can create a true black without any bloom, which makes colors overall seem sharper and altogether more vibrant.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

The best laptop brands for gaming

Gaming laptops are smaller and more powerful than ever, allowing companies to cram more goodies into shrinking spaces. You won’t be hard-pressed to find gaming laptops on the market that have current-gen GPUs inside of them nowadays—they’ve become that powerful. Performance, portability, price, and overall gaming satisfaction...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Oled#Gaming#Rog Swift#Pg27aqn Nvidia G Sync#Hdmi
notebookcheck.net

Deal: Get the almost maxed-out Lenovo Thinkpad T14 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, 32GB RAM and 4K IPS display for just US$968

Anyone who is still in the market for a serious business notebook should look no further than Lenovo's current deal on an almost maxed out configuration of the iconic Thinkpad T14, which can now be ordered with a massive discount thanks to the combination of two coupon codes in the official Lenovo online shop. Please be aware that Lenovo currently projects quite long shipping times for most of its laptops, but that orders are often fulfilled much quicker.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

ASUS Teases World's Most Powerful Gaming Tablet Ahead Of CES, Here's What We Know

ASUS is going to unveil some kind of tablet at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week, but not just any slate. According to ASUS, what it has on tap is the "world's most powerful gaming tablet." Let your mind run wild with that one and you'll come to all kinds of intriguing possibilities, including next-gen hardware and discrete graphics.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
gamepolar.com

ASUS Teases Subsequent-Gen ROG Movement Z13, Claims It ‘s The ‘World’s Most Highly effective Gaming Pill’

ASUS at the moment presents the ROG Movement X13, an especially skinny 13″ gaming laptop computer, which presents an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HS CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The PCIe connector was distinctive on the time, showcasing a Gen3 x8 connector for the corporate’s exterior however discrete ASUS ROG XG cell GPUs. This selection permits avid gamers to attach an exterior GPU to the laptop computer to advertise greater efficiency from the graphics card. What set out the corporate’s exterior GPU from different producers is its extraordinarily compact design, particularly when in comparison with Thunderbolt-connected variations in the marketplace. Now, the corporate is about to launch a gaming laptop computer that may presumably provide an identical gaming efficiency to its laptop computer brethren.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Game on with Dell's 27-inch 1440p monitor for a low price of $300

We've seen this monitor fluctuate a lot over the last few weeks. The best deal that occurred happened during Black Friday when the monitor dropped to $330 and came with a $50 gift card. While there is no extra gift card today, the price drop to $299.99 at Best Buy is a brand new low for the holiday season. The Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor is a popular choice if you're looking for great gaming specs without emptying out your wallet, and today's deal just makes it that much more affordable.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED

I really, really hope there’s a group of people out there who has a perfect use for this touchpad in their life and who will turn out in droves to pay extra for this Zenbook because it’s the first laptop ever made that perfectly suits their needs. I’m not in this group, and I’m skeptical that it exists, but God, I hope it does.
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

LG’s DualUp monitor is a a 27.6 inch 16:18 display

After years of 16:9 displays dominating the laptop and desktop monitor space, we’re starting to see a growing number of other options including displays with 16:10 and 3:2 aspect ratios for folks who prefer extra vertical screen space. The LG DualUp monitor is something a little different. It’s a...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Alienware Reveals 34-Inch Ultrawide Quantum Dot OLED Gaming Monitor

Alienware is no stranger when it comes to premium gaming peripherals for PC, but even by its standards the company's new ultrawide monitor seems opulent. Alienware has revealed a new 34-inch curved gaming monitor, outfitted with a brand-new QD-OLED panel from Samsung. This Quantum Dot OLED panel is making waves at CES 2022, with Samsung trading blows with LG Display with its brighter and more vibrant panel, without any of the drawbacks of common LCD displays. That means Alienware's monitor can enjoy both the infinite contrast levels of OLED panels while also highlighting details with appropriate brightness.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Dell Refreshes M Series Of Alienware Gaming Laptops

The tech world is being bombarded by new tech announcements from CES. According to Engadget, the well-known computer manufacturer, Dell announced that it’s refreshing its M series of Alienware gaming laptops at the event. These are the Alienware M15 R7 and the M17 R5 gaming laptops. These new Alienware...
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

ASUS Declares New ROG Swift OLED 4K, ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN & ROG Swift PH32QUXE Gaming Displays

ASUS ROG announces two new OLED fashions for 2022—the 42″ ROG Swift OLED, the primary 42″ OLED show within the business, and the 48″ ROG Swift OLED show. The 2 new monitor choices from the corporate promote distinctive element using the 4K decision of the show to ship deep black shade and staggering highlights, in addition to true 10-bit shade unfold throughout 98% of the DCI-P3 shade gamut. ASUS ROG hopes to supply precisely tuned colours and manufacturing facility calibration out of the field to entry a ΔE of lower than 2 instantly upon turning the shows on.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy