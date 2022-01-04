Bassist Ron Carter celebrates his birthday at Carnegie Hall

Join us Tuesday, January 4th starting at 9 am, as Martin Anderson pays tribute to many of the musicians we lost in 2021. Revered songwriters like Nanci Griffith and Tom T. Hall, bluegrass stalwarts Sonny Osborne, J.D. Crowe, Byron Berline and Jason Moore, four crucial reggae giants, six dedicated drummers, and some beloved regional friends like Eliot Wadopian, Arvil Freeman, and Patrick Sky. Jazz, Soul, and other rock, bluegrass and Celtic favorites, too. This WNCW tradition is a celebration of their wonderful contributions to music, and a commitment to keep their legacies alive.
