ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New Sacramento Museum Educates Residents About Farms’ Water Needs

californiaagtoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFarm Credit helps fund three exhibits at Museum of Science and Curiosity that demonstrate why farms need water and how farmers are conserving this precious resource. Despite recent heavy rains, California is still experiencing one of its worst droughts in history, so reminding the public and policy makers that food does...

californiaagtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
agnetwest.com

Farm Bureaus Concerned About Changes to Clean Water Rule

Member farmers from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) will participate in a roundtable on Thursday, Jan. 6, about the impact of the proposal to repeal and replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR). The event is hosted by the Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Advocacy. Arizona Farm Bureau President Stefanie Smallhouse and Colorado Farm Bureau Vice President James Henderson will join several other farmers attending the roundtable to explain why this rule is so consequential for agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Changes to Clean Water Rule Will Hurt Family Farms

(WASHINGTON, January 5, 2022) — Farming members of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) will participate in a roundtable on Thursday, Jan. 6, to discuss the impact of the proposal to repeal and replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR). The event is hosted by the Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Advocacy.
AGRICULTURE
Mountain Democrat

Sacramento History Museum hits TikTok milestone

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento History Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront recently reached another remarkable social media milestone: two million followers on TikTok. The museum also received a $25,000 donation plus $5,000 in advertising credits from TikTok as part of the comany’s new #GivingSzn initiative, a in-app celebration of generosity and goodwill featuring live programming from creators and nonprofit organizations, including fundraisers and community-rallying moments. The Sacramento History Museum will use the much-needed funds to support its ongoing education programming that enriches engagement with visitors all throughout the year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
rosevilletoday.com

Sacramento Water Distribution Infrastructure slated for upgrades

Modernization part of $27 billion national infrastructure loans. Sacramento, Calif.- Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an $81 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to the Sacramento County Water Agency in northern California. The financed project will modernize water infrastructure to support a more reliable and climate-resilient water supply.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
kciiradio.com

New Open House Series Invites Residents to Local Farms

Locally owned farms in Iowa will not only be welcoming in the new year but welcoming residents to their farms as a part of a new open house series in 2022. The USDA recently awarded the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust (SILT) nearly $175,000 for its “Small Farm Summer: Marketing Iowa’s Local Farms to Their Neighbors” initiative. The investment will help SILT promote and host 24 farm-based events over three years across rural Iowa. SILT is a nonprofit land trust that works with landowners to permanently dedicate their land to sustainable food farming. . Red Fern Farm in Wapello is one of six farms protected by SILT that will be hosting events this year. Owner Kathy Dice says that while some of the details are still being worked out, they look forward to hosting youth and adult friendly programming at the tree farm, “What we’re looking at is, like for the kids, maybe having a scavenger hunt in the closeby area where the kids might see if they can find a chestnut, that’s one our big things we grow, or a yellow flower. And for the grown-ups, we’re gonna have samples out for people to taste because we grow a lot of things that many people have never tried before.”
WAPELLO, IA
Napa Valley Register

Connolly Ranch launches new farming education program, spreads the seed of environmental stewardship

Connolly Ranch Education Center has just launched its most recent program, teaching environmentally-minded children about the benefits of rotational grazing on a farm. By replanting a portion of its property to grow feed for the various animals on the farm, Connolly Ranch will not only be teaching the next generation, but also will be improving its soil and cutting down on dry goods costs.
AGRICULTURE
nevadaiowajournal.com

Slater museum exhibit honors Iowa's barns, 'The Heart of the Farm'

The current major exhibit at Heritage Hall Museum in Slater honors an important historic part of every Iowa farm. “Barns — The Heart of the Farm” is the Slater Area Historical Association’s homage to the importance of these structures to the work on the farm and the lifestyle of farm families.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Farm Water#Science Museum#Water Supply#Water Projects#American#Cobank#Farm Credit West#Farm Credit System
californiaagtoday.com

California Walnut Board Advocates for Growers and Research

California Walnut Board Supports Industry Growth with Retail, Research and Advocacy Programs. Despite Pandemic, FY 2020/2021 Saw Record Production. During the 2020-2021 crop year, California walnut growers and handlers worked together with the California Walnut Board and California Walnut Commission to advance the industry in new ways. Growers produced a record crop of 785,000 tons, a 20 percent gain over the 2019 crop. The California Walnut Board (CWB) and Commission (CWC) promoted walnuts through marketing campaigns that increased sales, leveraged new CWC-funded health research to sustain consumer interest in walnut consumption, conducted new production and post-harvest research to help maintain competitiveness, and accessed government dollars.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Does Your Farm Need to Expand?

There are numerous motivations for farms to expand their businesses. Even in today's environment of tight margins, many farms are exploring expansion options. When exploring these options, it is important to address key questions pertaining to the farm's strategy. A previous article (farmdoc daily August 5, 2016) discussed ten questions that should be addressed when examining challenges and opportunities associated with farm growth. This article focuses on the first question: why grow?
AGRICULTURE
FOX40

Some Sacramento businesses temporarily close as cases surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento restaurants are temporarily closing their doors amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.  Patrick Mulvaney, owner of midtown restaurant Mulvaney’s B&L, said his staff has been very fortunate during this pandemic. “On New Year’s Eve, 100% of us tested negative,” Mulvaney said. “Since then, two people got sick […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
nymdispatch.com

County farms, city life book to benefit county museum

A new book recently off the press about farms in Otter Tail County, and city life, will benefit the county museum (Otter Tail County Historical Society) with all book proceeds going to the county museum. The title of the book is “Farmsteads and Old Neighborhoods.”. Those who grew up...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Wisconsin Examiner

Our food system needs a major overhaul

My youngest son has a nervous tic that causes him to do a quirky series of rapid-fire squints when he’s anxious. It is rather endearing but became concerning last month when paired with daily headaches and eye pain. A trip to the eye doctor revealed strain from farsightedness. Maybe it is the contemplative mood  that […] The post Our food system needs a major overhaul  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
AGRICULTURE
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Residents Question Proposed Solar Farm

HOWELL – Several residents voiced their concerns at the recent Zoning Board meeting regarding a proposed solar energy project on Victory Road. The Howell Zoning Board of Adjustment heard additional testimony on December 13 from the applicant proposing a 23-acre solar farm on Victory Road running between Maxim-Southard Road and Lakewood-Farmingdale Road.
HOWELL, NJ
californiaagtoday.com

Port Of Oakland Launches Program to Expedite Ag Exports

On Monday, January 3, the Port of Oakland announced an interagency effort to improve the flow of agricultural exports at the Port. The program involves the use of additional yard space and equipment, restored export ship calls and assistance to export users. The goal is to provide relief to agricultural exporters who are facing shortages of export capacity and skyrocketing logistics costs. The Port will open and operate a 25-acre off-terminal, paved container yard equipped to move containers off chassis and store them for rapid pick-up. The yard will provide access to equipment and provide faster truck turns without having to wait for in-terminal space. Agriculture exporters will be assisted by federal and state agricultural agencies to use the yard.
OAKLAND, CA
foodlogistics.com

4 Predictions for Food and Agriculture in 2022

It can easily be said that the three greatest influences on the food and agriculture industry in modern history are technology, climate change and the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Over the last two years, farms and food manufacturers have had to contend with record-breaking weather-related catastrophes, chronic labor shortages, changing consumer expectations and the growth of cyberattacks due to a greater reliance on technology and automation.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Deere's driverless tractor gives stressed farmers a new tool

Deere & Company introduced the world's first autonomous tractor Tuesday, a technology breakthrough that could help farmers cope with a worsening skilled labor shortage. Why it matters: Farmers are getting older — 55 years on average — and with more than 80% of the U.S. population residing in urban areas, there aren't enough laborers to do the work or operate machinery.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Dairy checkoff spotlights 2021 projects

December 28, 2021 By Nicole Heslip Filed Under: Dairy, Dairy, News. The dairy checkoff lists partnership sales growth, sustainability projects, and Gen Z outreach as major highlights from 2021 efforts. Head of Dairy Management Inc. Barbara O’Brien, who oversees the checkoff, says the industry not only adapted to the pandemic’s...
AGRICULTURE
Honolulu Civil Beat

5 Ways To Help Hawaii Farmers In 2022

It’s been a pretty terrible two years for farmers and low-income families in Hawaii — two groups that were already struggling to get by before the pandemic hit. Fluctuations in tourism and the local economy have hit a lot of people hard, whether they grew food for tourists or worked in the restaurants that dished it up for them. Grocery prices have skyrocketed. So has the cost of transporting produce to market.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy