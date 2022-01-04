Paul Krugman: Don’t tell anyone, but 2021 was pretty amazing

Joe Biden just punted on COVID. After campaigning blaming Donald Trump for every death and stating that only he could fix the problem, he has now given up. The COVID deaths on his watch have exceeded that on Trump’s. Remember when he said that he would “immediately put in place a national strategy that will position our country to finally get ahead of this virus and get back our lives?” Well, whatever was the strategy obviously failed. Realizing that he could not stop the virus and knowing that his allies in the media would have short memories, Biden said “Look, there is no federal solution. This gets solved on the state level.” Huh? I thought that Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida were Neanderthals because they were ignoring the federal government and seeking local solutions. Didn’t the media skewer them and Trump for saying that the solution lay with the states? Hasn’t the media been painting DeSantis as a messenger of death – despite hard data showing otherwise? Of course, the media assumes that most of us are shallow with limited memories and can keep lying to us. I guess that this must be true for those who continue to rely on the mainstream media for news.

