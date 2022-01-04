ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Krugman: Don’t tell anyone, but 2021 was pretty amazing

Grumpy New Year! There probably weren’t many Americans who started 2022 feeling celebratory. We’re going through yet another COVID wave, which is scary and wearying, even though omicron appears to pose a relatively low risk of serious illness if you’re fully vaccinated. Holiday travel was a mess, with the combination of...

knoxfocus.com

Can Anyone in this Government tell the Truth about COVID?

Joe Biden just punted on COVID. After campaigning blaming Donald Trump for every death and stating that only he could fix the problem, he has now given up. The COVID deaths on his watch have exceeded that on Trump’s. Remember when he said that he would “immediately put in place a national strategy that will position our country to finally get ahead of this virus and get back our lives?” Well, whatever was the strategy obviously failed. Realizing that he could not stop the virus and knowing that his allies in the media would have short memories, Biden said “Look, there is no federal solution. This gets solved on the state level.” Huh? I thought that Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida were Neanderthals because they were ignoring the federal government and seeking local solutions. Didn’t the media skewer them and Trump for saying that the solution lay with the states? Hasn’t the media been painting DeSantis as a messenger of death – despite hard data showing otherwise? Of course, the media assumes that most of us are shallow with limited memories and can keep lying to us. I guess that this must be true for those who continue to rely on the mainstream media for news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

Krugman: What we lose if we don’t build back better

I will leave the savvy political analysis to others. I don’t know why Sen. Joe Manchin apparently decided to go back on an explicit promise he made to President Joe Biden. Naively, I thought that even in this era of norm-breaking, honoring a deal you have just made would be one of the last norms to go, since a reputation for keeping your word once given is useful even to highly cynical politicians. I also do not know what, if anything, can be saved from the Build Back Better framework.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bismarck Tribune

Paul Krugman: The viral lies that keep killing us

A year ago it seemed reasonable to hope that by early 2022 we’d mainly be talking about COVID — or at least COVID as a major health and quality-of-life issue — in the past tense. Effective vaccines had been developed with miraculous speed; surely a sophisticated nation like the United States would find a way to get those vaccines quickly and widely distributed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

Krugman: Why we didn’t get past the coronavirus in 2021

A year ago it seemed reasonable to hope that by early 2022 we’d mainly be talking about COVID — or at least COVID as a major health and quality-of-life issue — in the past tense. Effective vaccines had been developed with miraculous speed; surely a sophisticated nation like the United States would find a way to get those vaccines quickly and widely distributed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
u.today

Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman Insists That Bitcoin Has Almost No Legitimate Uses

Prominent economist Paul Krugman has started the new year by taking another swipe at Bitcoin, claiming that the world’s largest cryptocurrency has almost no legitimate uses in a recent Twitter thread. Krugman believes that fiat currencies going “to hell” will incur a bunch of other political and societal problems...
MARKETS
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS

