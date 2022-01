On December 16, 2021, at about 8:54 p.m., Dallas officers responded to a call in the 4200 block of Rawlins Street regarding a female trespassing in a vacant apartment. When officers arrived, management subsequently gave officers consent to break down the door in an effort to gain entry. When Officer Dekoven Joshlin, #11528, kicked in the door, he drew his weapon, activated his weapon mounted flashlight, and is believed to have accidentally fired one round. A female subject was standing at the top of the stairs and was not struck. She was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO